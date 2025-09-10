WFCCA Mini Conference 2025 - Kimberly

Kimberly, WI 54136, USA
Play is more than just fun—it is the foundation that supports all future learning.
Join us for a deep dive into play—not just as something to do, but as the most essential part of every day in early childhood.
In the first hour, we’ll explore:
What play really is, why it is vital for child development, how to confidently defend play as a pedagogy.
The remainder of the session will focus on creating environments that ignite and sustain play. Together, we’ll discover the concept of hygge—a philosophy of comfort, connection, and joy—and learn how to design spaces that act as the third teacher in your program. Leave inspired, equipped with strategies, and ready to elevate play as the powerful foundation of learning it truly is. (2.5 hours)
Play is more than just fun—it is the foundation that supports all future learning.
Join us for a deep dive into play—not just as something to do, but as the most essential part of every day in early childhood.
In the first hour, we’ll explore:
What play really is, why it is vital for child development, how to confidently defend play as a pedagogy.
The remainder of the session will focus on creating environments that ignite and sustain play. Together, we’ll discover the concept of hygge—a philosophy of comfort, connection, and joy—and learn how to design spaces that act as the third teacher in your program. Leave inspired, equipped with strategies, and ready to elevate play as the powerful foundation of learning it truly is. (2.5 hours)
Morning session plus lunch, followed by Creating Outdoor Learning Experiences
Throughout our time together, we will delve into various methods for establishing an outdoor environment, discover engaging learning activities, and identify ways to demonstrate our learning. By aligning our environment with WMELS, we minimize the necessity for teacher-directed instruction and promote child-led learning. Participants will depart inspired to create their own outdoor environments, equipped with year-round activity ideas. (6 hours)
Morning session plus lunch, followed by Creating Outdoor Learning Experiences
Throughout our time together, we will delve into various methods for establishing an outdoor environment, discover engaging learning activities, and identify ways to demonstrate our learning. By aligning our environment with WMELS, we minimize the necessity for teacher-directed instruction and promote child-led learning. Participants will depart inspired to create their own outdoor environments, equipped with year-round activity ideas. (6 hours)
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing