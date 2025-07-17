WFCCA Mini Conference 2025 - Menomonie

Hosted by
About this event
Protect Child-Directed Play presented by Satellite Family Child Care System and Play is Learning presented by CCP. These workshops will explore the components of play, its significance, strategies for nurturing self-directed play, and its vital role in learning. (3hrs CE)
Protect Child-Directed Play presented by Satellite Family Child Care System and Play is Learning presented by CCP. These workshops will explore the components of play, its significance, strategies for nurturing self-directed play, and its vital role in learning. (3hrs CE)
Morning session plus lunch, followed by Professional Mindfulness tailored for FCC providers presented by CV Village. This workshop will cover breathing techniques for all ages, alongside personal check-ins. (5hrs CE)
Morning session plus lunch, followed by Professional Mindfulness tailored for FCC providers presented by CV Village. This workshop will cover breathing techniques for all ages, alongside personal check-ins. (5hrs CE)
Morning session, lunch, and Afternoon session plus CPR/First Aid recertification. This hands-on review fulfills the requirements for certificate renewal. The number of spots is limited and priority will be given to family child care providers. To be eligible to participate in a review course, the participant must possess a current American Red Cross certificate (or equivalent) for the course being conducted or an American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED certificate expired by no more than 30 days. Those without a certificate may not participate in the review course option. (8hrs CE)
Morning session, lunch, and Afternoon session plus CPR/First Aid recertification. This hands-on review fulfills the requirements for certificate renewal. The number of spots is limited and priority will be given to family child care providers. To be eligible to participate in a review course, the participant must possess a current American Red Cross certificate (or equivalent) for the course being conducted or an American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED certificate expired by no more than 30 days. Those without a certificate may not participate in the review course option. (8hrs CE)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!