WFCCA Mini Conference 2025 - Menomonie

Morning session, lunch, and Afternoon session plus CPR/First Aid recertification. This hands-on review fulfills the requirements for certificate renewal. The number of spots is limited and priority will be given to family child care providers. To be eligible to participate in a review course, the participant must possess a current American Red Cross certificate (or equivalent) for the course being conducted or an American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED certificate expired by no more than 30 days. Those without a certificate may not participate in the review course option. (8hrs CE)