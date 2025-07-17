Wisconsin Family Child Care Association

WFCCA Mini Conference 2025 - Menomonie

1820 John Russell Rd

Menomonie, WI 54751, USA

Morning Session
$30

Morning Session - MEMBER
$24

Morning and Afternoon Sessions
$50

Morning session plus lunch, followed by Professional Mindfulness tailored for FCC providers presented by CV Village. This workshop will cover breathing techniques for all ages, alongside personal check-ins. (5hrs CE)

Morning and Afternoon Sessions - MEMBER
$40

Morning and Afternoon Sessions w/ CPR recertification
$80

Morning session, lunch, and Afternoon session plus CPR/First Aid recertification. This hands-on review fulfills the requirements for certificate renewal. The number of spots is limited and priority will be given to family child care providers. To be eligible to participate in a review course, the participant must possess a current American Red Cross certificate (or equivalent) for the course being conducted or an American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED certificate expired by no more than 30 days. Those without a certificate may not participate in the review course option. (8hrs CE)

Morning and Afternoon Sessions w/ CPR recert - MEMBER
$64

