WFF/Integrity Raffle (Water Filtration System)

Participation Qualifications To participant, simply purchase a “luck of the draw” ticket from WFF, scan the WFF Integrity QR code. Fill out the information field; first, last name, email, and phone number. For a participant to qualify, they must meet the following criteria: Eligibility Criteria The Contestant must be a legal, permanent resident of the United States. The Contestant must use their primary residence of homeowner. The Contestant must reside in Integrity Home Solutions service area. The Contestant must agree to sign a model release, liability release, and any additional releases necessary to complete the project. The Contestant must provide evidence of home ownership sufficient to permit the nom to accept the installation of the replacement equipment. If selected as the winner, homeowner must allow Integrity Home Solutions access to the winner’s home (or a relative or other individual designated to be present in their place) must be available for installation. No funds, compensation, or indemnity will be provided by Integrity Home Solutions for payment of taxes, if applicable, or any other financial impact resulting from the receipt or use of the equipment and installation. Everyone who registers wins! Each registrant will receive a $100 coupon that is good for any service with Integrity Home Solutions, expiring at the end of 2025. Not to be used in conjunction with any other coupon, promotion, or offer. All WFF entrants emails will be entered into the “Random Name Picker” online random selector, a digital random selection program, which will select a winner. The winner must allow for before and after pictures of equipment being replaced and installed. Must be willing to have a picture taken as recipient of said equipment, which may or may not be used for associated promotions by vendors supplying equipment, or Integrity Home Solutions. By registering, contestants agree to receive quarterly newsletter and other yearly information from Integrity Home Solutions.

