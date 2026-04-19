WFHS - Soccer Camp for RISING 6th - 8th Graders

*** NOTE: Toggle the optional "tip" to OTHER and enter $0 ***





Friday, June 5th - Sunday, June 7th from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Daily





Experience elite training led by WFHS’s Head Coaches - Coach G and Coach Jared. Players will also have the opportunity to work alongside our Varsity student athletes, in a high-energy environment that is built on teamwork and local pride.





DRILLS INCLUDE: