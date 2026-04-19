West Florida Hs Of Advanced Technology Boys Soccer Booster
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West Florida Hs Of Advanced Technology Boys Soccer Booster

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West Florida Hs Of Advanced Technology Boys Soccer Booster

About this event

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WFHS - Soccer Camp for RISING 6th - 8th Graders

150 E Burgess Rd

Pensacola, FL 32503, USA

General Admission
$100

*** NOTE: Toggle the optional "tip" to OTHER and enter $0 ***


Friday, June 5th - Sunday, June 7th from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Daily


Experience elite training led by WFHS’s Head Coaches - Coach G and Coach Jared. Players will also have the opportunity to work alongside our Varsity student athletes, in a high-energy environment that is built on teamwork and local pride.


DRILLS INCLUDE:

  • Defensive & Attacking Principles
  • Dynamic Game-like Situations
  • Positive Environment
  • Fun and Engaging

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