Weve Got Friends Inc

Hosted by

Weve Got Friends Inc

About this event

WGF's 7th Annual Golf Outing

555 Ridgewood Ave

Glen Ridge, NJ 07028, USA

Single Golfer
$400

Join us as as single golfer at the golf outing and post-tournament luncheon. Register solo, and we'll assign you to a foursome.

Foursome
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Join us as a team of 4 players with the foursome ticket, which provides access to both our golf outing and post-tournament luncheon.

Luncheon Only
$125

Join us for the luncheon after the tournament!


This option is for those who wish to attend the luncheon portion of the outing ONLY.

Title Sponsor
$30,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Complimentary golf and luncheon for 2 foursomes (8 guests), including green fees & golf carts
  • Signage on all golf carts
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Recognition during opening and closing ceremonies
  • Presenting opportunity during the luncheon awards ceremony
  • Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials and wgfnj.org
Gold Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Complimentary golf and luncheon for 2 foursomes (8 guests), including green fees & golf carts
  • Signage at golfer check-in
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Prominent logo placement on promotional materials and wgfnj.org
Silver Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Complimentary golf and luncheon for 2 foursomes (8 guests), including green fees & golf carts
  • Signage at golfer bag drop
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Prominent logo placement on promotional materials and wgfnj.org
Bronze Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Complimentary golf and luncheon for 2 foursomes (8 guests), including green fees & golf carts
  • Signage at half-way house
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Prominent logo placement on promotional materials and wgfnj.org
Hole-in-One Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Complimentary golf and luncheon for 1 foursome (4 guests), including green fees & golf carts
  • Signage at the hole-in-one contest
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Logo placement on wgfnj.org
Longest Drive Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Complimentary golf and luncheon for 1 foursome (4 guests), including green fees & golf carts
  • Signage at the longest drive contest
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Logo placement on wgfnj.org
Closest-to-Pin Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Complimentary golf and luncheon for 1 foursome (4 guests), including green fees & golf carts
  • Signage at the closest-to-pin contest
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Logo placement on wgfnj.org



19th Hole Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Complimentary golf and luncheon for 1 foursome (4 guests), including green fees & golf carts
  • Signage at the putting green
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Logo placement on wgfnj.org
Driving Range Sponsor
$500
  • Signage at the driving range
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Logo placement on wgfnj.org
Luncheon Sponsor
$5,000
  • Prominent signage and verbal recognition at the luncheon ceremony
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Logo placement on wgfnj.org
Print Sponsor
$3,000
  • Signage at the golfer breakfast
  • Recognition in the event program
  • Logo placement on wgfnj.org
Add a donation for Weve Got Friends Inc

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