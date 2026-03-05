WGF's 7th Annual Golf Outing

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About this event
Join us as as single golfer at the golf outing and post-tournament luncheon. Register solo, and we'll assign you to a foursome.
Join us as a team of 4 players with the foursome ticket, which provides access to both our golf outing and post-tournament luncheon.
Join us for the luncheon after the tournament!
This option is for those who wish to attend the luncheon portion of the outing ONLY.
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