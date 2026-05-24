WGH Free the Brilliance Food Preorder

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About this event
$
12oz container of penne with our house-made Alfredo sauce with broccoli
12oz container of penne with our house-made Alfredo sauce with seared chicken
12oz container of penne with our house-made Alfredo sauce with 3 XL shrimp
12oz container of penne with our house-made Alfredo sauce with seared salmon
12oz container of penne with our house made Alfredo sauce.
24oz container of penne topped with house made Alfredo sauce.
Includes seared chicken or 6 wings over rice, 2 sides, and a cornbread muffin. (Indicate choice of chicken and sides below)
Select if you want seared chicken in your Sunday Dinner bowl.
Select if you want seared chicken in your Sunday Dinner bowl.
Fresh-squeezed peach lemonade 12oz
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