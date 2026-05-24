We Go High

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We Go High

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WGH Free the Brilliance Food Preorder

2103 W Broadway

Minneapolis, MN 55411, USA

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$

Broccoli mini bowl (Alfredo)
$7

12oz container of penne with our house-made Alfredo sauce with broccoli

Chicken mini bowl (Alfredo)
$8

12oz container of penne with our house-made Alfredo sauce with seared chicken


Shrimp mini bowl (Alfredo)
$10

12oz container of penne with our house-made Alfredo sauce with 3 XL shrimp


Salmon mini bowl (Alfredo)
$9

12oz container of penne with our house-made Alfredo sauce with seared salmon


Build-Your-Own Mini bowl
$6.99


12oz container of penne with our house made Alfredo sauce.


Build-Your-Own Momma bowl
$11.99


24oz container of penne topped with house made Alfredo sauce.


Add a Oxtail
$8.75
Add Lamb chop
$8.50
Add Peppers green/red
$2
Sunday Dinner bowl (rice)
$22

Includes seared chicken or 6 wings over rice, 2 sides, and a cornbread muffin. (Indicate choice of chicken and sides below)

Sunday Dinner bowl - Seared chicken
Free

Select if you want seared chicken in your Sunday Dinner bowl.

Sunday Dinner bowl - chicken wings
Free

Select if you want seared chicken in your Sunday Dinner bowl.

Mac & Cheese
$6
Fried cabbage
$6
Corn bread
$6
Peach lemonade
$6


Fresh-squeezed peach lemonade 12oz


Orange soda (can)
$1.50
Tahitian Treat (can)
$1.50
Sprite (can)
$1.50
Coca Cola (can)
$1.50

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!