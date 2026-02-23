WGHS Archery's Boston Butt Fundraiser

About this shop
Boston butt with BBQ from Cledus & Company BBQ!
Deadline to order is March 24th. Pick up is scheduled for Thursday, April 2nd, 2026 from 4:00 pm- 6:00pm in the Walnut Grove High School parking lot. If you have any questions please contact us at [email protected]
Don't want a Boston Butt, but would still like to help? Not a problem. You can do a general donation to support your archer or the team with the donation amount of your choosing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!