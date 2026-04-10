WHALE Non-Event Event

About this event
The estimated fair market value of benefits received is $1,550. The remaining portion of your contribution may be tax-deductible.
The estimated fair market value of benefits received is $1,200. The remaining portion of your contribution may be tax-deductible
The estimated fair market value of benefits received is $450. The remaining portion of your contribution may be tax-deductible.
The estimated fair market value of benefits received is $350. The remaining portion of your contribution may be tax-deductible.
The estimated fair market value of benefits received is $350. The remaining portion of your contribution may be tax-deductible.
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