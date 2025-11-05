Hosted by
About this event
1 Ritz Carlton Dr, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Includes access to all three days of the Whale Tales presentations as well as the Mauka to Makai Science Center & Community Art Expo. Pass also includes priority seating at 'Ocean with David Attenborough' Film screening and 30 days of Live Streaming access to the presentations.
A Whale Tales 2026 Exclusive Special Event
Friday, February 20th, 2026 at 6:00pm
The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua
Evening Program
Listening to the Ocean: An Evening of Conversation with Ocean Elders
Join us for a rare and intimate gathering with some of the most respected voices in ocean conservation.
Featuring Ocean Elders
Dr. Sylvia Earle • Nainoa Thompson • Jean-Michel Cousteau • Sven Lindblad • Lavinia Currier
5:00 pm
Doors Open + No-Host Bar
Bento boxes available for pre-purchase
5:45 pm
Doors Open for Seating
6:00 pm
Program Begins
Bento Box Dinner pre-order available as separate ticket item below
Watch Whale Tales presentations live from anywhere in the world in real time or for up to 30 days after the event. Does not include special evening events/film screenings.
Sunday, February 22nd, 2026 at 7:00pm
Enjoy a special screening of Ocean with David Attenborough, a beautifully crafted documentary exploring the extraordinary life beneath the waves. Featuring Attenborough’s iconic narration, the film takes viewers from vibrant coral reefs to the mysterious deep sea, highlighting both the beauty and vulnerability of our ocean world. Presented as part of Whale Tales 2026.
Whale Trust is committed to maintaining equitable access to Whale Tales and offers complimentary and sliding scale registration to anyone not in a position to make the full suggested donation. You may enter any donation amount below!
