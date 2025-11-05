Whale Trust

Whale Tales 2026

The Ritz-Carlton Maui Kapalua

1 Ritz Carlton Dr, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA

3-Day Access Pass
$75

Includes access to all three days of the Whale Tales presentations as well as the Mauka to Makai Science Center & Community Art Expo. Pass also includes priority seating at 'Ocean with David Attenborough' Film screening and 30 days of Live Streaming access to the presentations.

An Evening of Conversation with Ocean Elders
$60

A Whale Tales 2026 Exclusive Special Event

Friday, February 20th, 2026 at 6:00pm

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua


Evening Program
Listening to the Ocean: An Evening of Conversation with Ocean Elders

Join us for a rare and intimate gathering with some of the most respected voices in ocean conservation.


Featuring Ocean Elders

Dr. Sylvia Earle • Nainoa Thompson • Jean-Michel Cousteau • Sven Lindblad • Lavinia Currier


5:00 pm
Doors Open + No-Host Bar
Bento boxes available for pre-purchase


5:45 pm
Doors Open for Seating 

6:00 pm
Program Begins

Bento Box Dinner pre-order available as separate ticket item below

30-Day Livestream Access
$25

Watch Whale Tales presentations live from anywhere in the world in real time or for up to 30 days after the event. Does not include special evening events/film screenings.

'Ocean with David Attenborough' Film Screening
Free

Sunday, February 22nd, 2026 at 7:00pm


Enjoy a special screening of Ocean with David Attenborough, a beautifully crafted documentary exploring the extraordinary life beneath the waves. Featuring Attenborough’s iconic narration, the film takes viewers from vibrant coral reefs to the mysterious deep sea, highlighting both the beauty and vulnerability of our ocean world. Presented as part of Whale Tales 2026.

3-Day Sliding Scale Access Pass
Free

Whale Trust is committed to maintaining equitable access to Whale Tales and offers complimentary and sliding scale registration to anyone not in a position to make the full suggested donation. You may enter any donation amount below!


Join us for all three days of the Whale Tales presentations as well as the Mauka to Makai Science Center & Community Art Expo. Pass also includes priority seating at 'Ocean' Film screening and 30 days of Live Stream access to the presentations.

30-Day Livestream Sliding Scale
Free

Whale Trust is committed to maintaining equitable access to Whale Tales and offers complimentary and sliding scale registration to anyone not in a position to make the full suggested donation. You may enter any donation amount below!


Watch Whale Tales presentations live from anywhere in the world in real time or for up to 30 days after the event. Does not include special evening events/film screenings.

Add a donation for Whale Trust

$

