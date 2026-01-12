Whale Wise Foundation

Hosted by

Whale Wise Foundation

About this event

Whales & Wonder: A FUN-Raising Celebration

General Admission
$144

EVENT DETAILS


When: Sunday, February 8th
Time: 5:00 – 9:00 PM

Where: A Beautiful Private Estate Near Haiku Town


Ticket Price: $144

Your ticket includes:

  • Light dinner fare, wine, & desserts
  • Live acoustic performance by Noelani Love
  • Experiential whale film screening
  • Live dance music concert with Soul Kitchen
  • Your choice of Whale Wise merchandise 
  • Participation in silent & live auction offerings

This special gathering also honors Jenn Wakefield’s 60th birthday — a milestone she wishes to celebrate by bringing community together in love, art, music, dance, and devotion to the ocean.

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