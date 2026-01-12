Whales & Wonder: A FUN-Raising Celebration

EVENT DETAILS
When: Sunday, February 8th
Time: 5:00 – 9:00 PM
Where: A Beautiful Private Estate Near Haiku Town
Ticket Price: $144
Your ticket includes:
- Light dinner fare, wine, & desserts
- Live acoustic performance by Noelani Love
- Experiential whale film screening
- Live dance music concert with Soul Kitchen
- Your choice of Whale Wise merchandise
- Participation in silent & live auction offerings
This special gathering also honors Jenn Wakefield’s 60th birthday — a milestone she wishes to celebrate by bringing community together in love, art, music, dance, and devotion to the ocean.
EVENT DETAILS
When: Sunday, February 8th
Time: 5:00 – 9:00 PM
Where: A Beautiful Private Estate Near Haiku Town
Ticket Price: $144
Your ticket includes:
- Light dinner fare, wine, & desserts
- Live acoustic performance by Noelani Love
- Experiential whale film screening
- Live dance music concert with Soul Kitchen
- Your choice of Whale Wise merchandise
- Participation in silent & live auction offerings
This special gathering also honors Jenn Wakefield’s 60th birthday — a milestone she wishes to celebrate by bringing community together in love, art, music, dance, and devotion to the ocean.