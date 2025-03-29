Whaley Cake Raffle

Whaley Farms has donated a 12 layer cake for raffle! Wakulla County knows about this famous cake, you don't want to miss a chance at winnings. Every ticket sold helps us continue to be able to work on our mission to make a difference! Our mission is to help fight food insecurity as well as helping less fortunate families and elderly with personal hygiene products, books, clothing, pet food/supplies and even toys and gifts at Christmas time. Tickets are $10 each. Thank you for your support!

