Truckee Tahoe Pride Foundation

Hosted by

Truckee Tahoe Pride Foundation

About this event

ZOMBIE RAVE

10124 E St

Truckee, CA 96161, USA

Dead sexy zombie
$20

General ticket - all profits help fund local art and community events

GOGO dancing zombie
$5

Wear your best / deadest / dankest look and dance on stage. Two twenty minute go-go sessions minimum but you can dance more!!

LAST MINUTE ZOMBIE
$25

Same great flesh eating zombie vibes, just didn’t the early cheaper tickets.


Your increased contribution helps us fund a local teen to go to queer summer camp

EXTRA GENEROUS ZOMBIE (inc gift)
$50

Party ticket with led rave accessory!!


Help Truckee Pride provide future free events and provide income for queer artists!


Add a donation for Truckee Tahoe Pride Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!