What I Wish I Knew Then: Stories, Celebration, Change

Benefits: Presenting sponsor recognition; Speaking opportunity at the celebration; 60-second commercial video to play on loop at the event; Inclusion in event press release & media advisory; Ad in e-program book; Brand recognition on promotional materials; 10 tickets; Event e-blasts and social media promotion
Supporting Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Benefits: 60-second commercial video to play on loop at the event; Inclusion in event press release & media advisory; Ad in e-program book; Brand recognition on promotional materials; 8 tickets; Event e-blasts and social media promotion
Contributing Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Benefits: 30-second commercial video to play on loop at the event; Inclusion in event press release & media advisory; Ad in e-program book; Brand recognition on promotional materials; 6 tickets; Event e-blasts and social media promotion
Empowering Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Benefits: Brand recognition on promotional materials; 4 tickets; Event e-blasts and social media promotion
Community Partner Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Benefits: Brand recognition on promotional materials; 2 tickets; Event e-blasts and social media promotion
