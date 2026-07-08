What's a Zine? And How to Make One! Instructor Alycia Vargas

Skill Level:

Beginner · All skill levels welcome

Medium:

Collage · Drawing · Mixed Media · Painting

Event Description (copy/paste into Zeffy):

All skill levels welcome — whether it's your first time making something artistic or you're a seasoned zine maker. We'll kick things off with a quick intro to zines (think: miniature, handmade magazines that anyone can make), touch on their history, and then dive right in. You'll be collaging, painting, and drawing in your own mini booklet — and the topic is totally up to you. Random factoids, something you're passionate about, your favorite memes — there's no wrong way to make a zine, and that's the beauty of it. This is a 3-session course running August 7, 14 & 21. Adults 18+ only. No prior experience required.

All classes are held at: Bihl Haus Arts · 2803 Fredericksburg Road · San Antonio, TX 78228

All classes are for Adults 18+ only.