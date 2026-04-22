What’s in the Bag? Bingo: Sponsor a Round, Support a Dream

Offered by
About this shop
There are only 2 Special Games - so take advantage of this limited opportunity to showcase your business and help Qtown kids achieve their dreams!
If you would like to donate a raffle basket to highlight your business, select this item and we will reach out to arrange for pick up.
If you would like to sponsor a round, and would rather mail the payment to POQ, please select this item and mail payment to:
Pride of Quakertown
PO Box 437
Quakertown PA 18951
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!