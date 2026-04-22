Pride Of Quakertown

Offered by

Pride Of Quakertown

About this shop

What’s in the Bag? Bingo: Sponsor a Round, Support a Dream

Regular Game of Bingo item
Regular Game of Bingo
$250
Sponsor a Specials Game item
Sponsor a Specials Game
$500

There are only 2 Special Games - so take advantage of this limited opportunity to showcase your business and help Qtown kids achieve their dreams!

Raffle Basket item
Raffle Basket
Free

If you would like to donate a raffle basket to highlight your business, select this item and we will reach out to arrange for pick up.

Mail in Payment for Sponsorship
Free

If you would like to sponsor a round, and would rather mail the payment to POQ, please select this item and mail payment to:

Pride of Quakertown

PO Box 437

Quakertown PA 18951

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!