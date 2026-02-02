What's LOVE Got to Do With It?

About this event
The more you participate, the more you'll gain. Come as you are, and leave more enlightened and inspired!
The more you participate, the more you'll gain. Come as you are, and leave more enlightened and inspired!
We appreciate all your support as we grow. Our goal is to provide a safe, cozy space where us TIs can prepare, produce and progress together through media, exchange and community strength.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!