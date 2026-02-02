GGI, Inc

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GGI, Inc

About this event

What's LOVE Got to Do With It?

1 Open Heart Seat
$5

The more you participate, the more you'll gain. Come as you are, and leave more enlightened and inspired!

No TI Left Behind
Pay what you can

​The more you participate, the more you'll gain. Come as you are, and leave more enlightened and inspired!

Support the JAM Team
$25

We appreciate all your support as we grow. Our goal is to provide a safe, cozy space where us TIs can prepare, produce and progress together through media, exchange and community strength.

Add a donation for GGI, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!