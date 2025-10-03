What's New in Autism: Making Sense of the Media

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for the program in-person, while enjoying food and drinks. A $15 Chapter donation is strongly suggested. Membership will be verified.
Join us for the program in-person, while enjoying food and drinks.
Enjoy the program virtually. A $15 Chapter donation is strongly suggested. Membership will be verified.
Enjoy the program virtually. An additional Chapter donation is strongly suggested.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!