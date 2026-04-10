WHCC Memberships 2026-2027

Offered by
About the memberships
Full Membership includes access to weekly classes, co-op events, and participation in teaching and committee responsibilities.
This fee helps cover the essential operational costs that support our co-op community.
Payment is required to secure your family’s spot.
If you have any questions, please email us at [email protected].
Associate Membership includes access to co-op field trips, special events, and community involvement, without participation in weekly classes.
This fee supports the coordination and operation of our events and community activities. Payment must be submitted to secure your family's spot. If you have any questions, please email us at [email protected].
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!