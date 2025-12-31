Renew Mobility

Sponsor Wheel Run For Everyone 5K 2026

1 Campus Dr

Allendale, MI 49401, USA

Freedom Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As the Freedom Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition and visibility throughout the event. Benefits include:

• Recognition in press releases and social media campaigns, showcasing your commitment to mobility access.

• Logo featured on all event signage, ensuring high visibility during the event.

• Logo placement on the Renew Mobility website, connecting your brand with our mission year-round.

• Featured in the Renew Mobility newsletter, reaching our engaged community of supporters.

• Opportunity to host a table at the event to engage directly with attendees.

• Exclusive Presenting Bell Sponsor acknowledgment during event announcements.

• 8 complimentary entries, giving your team or guests the chance to fully participate and enjoy the event.

Momentum Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

As the Momentum Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition and visibility throughout the event. Benefits include:

• Recognition in press releases and social media campaigns, showcasing your commitment to mobility access.

• Logo featured on all event signage, ensuring high visibility during the event.

• Logo placement on the Renew Mobility website, connecting your brand with our mission year-round.

• Featured in the Renew Mobility newsletter, reaching our engaged community of supporters.

• Opportunity to host a table at the event to engage directly with attendees.

Pathway Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As the Presenting Bell Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition and visibility throughout the event. Benefits include:

• Recognition in press releases and social media campaigns, showcasing your commitment to mobility access.

• Logo featured on all event signage, ensuring high visibility during the event.

• Logo placement on the Renew Mobility website, connecting your brand with our mission year-round.

• Featured in the Renew Mobility newsletter, reaching our engaged community of supporters.

Empower Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As the Empower Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition and visibility throughout the event. Benefits include:

• Recognition in press releases and social media campaigns, showcasing your commitment to mobility access.

• Logo featured on all event signage, ensuring high visibility during the event.

• Logo placement on the Renew Mobility website, connecting your brand with our mission year-round.

Access Sponsor
$200

As the Access Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition and visibility throughout the event. Benefits include:

• Recognition in press releases and social media campaigns, showcasing your commitment to mobility access.

• Logo featured on all event signage, ensuring high visibility during the event.

