Sponsor Wheel Run For Everyone 5K 2026

Hosted by
About this event
As the Freedom Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition and visibility throughout the event. Benefits include:
• Recognition in press releases and social media campaigns, showcasing your commitment to mobility access.
• Logo featured on all event signage, ensuring high visibility during the event.
• Logo placement on the Renew Mobility website, connecting your brand with our mission year-round.
• Featured in the Renew Mobility newsletter, reaching our engaged community of supporters.
• Opportunity to host a table at the event to engage directly with attendees.
• Exclusive Presenting Bell Sponsor acknowledgment during event announcements.
• 8 complimentary entries, giving your team or guests the chance to fully participate and enjoy the event.
As the Momentum Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition and visibility throughout the event. Benefits include:
• Recognition in press releases and social media campaigns, showcasing your commitment to mobility access.
• Logo featured on all event signage, ensuring high visibility during the event.
• Logo placement on the Renew Mobility website, connecting your brand with our mission year-round.
• Featured in the Renew Mobility newsletter, reaching our engaged community of supporters.
• Opportunity to host a table at the event to engage directly with attendees.
As the Presenting Bell Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition and visibility throughout the event. Benefits include:
• Recognition in press releases and social media campaigns, showcasing your commitment to mobility access.
• Logo featured on all event signage, ensuring high visibility during the event.
• Logo placement on the Renew Mobility website, connecting your brand with our mission year-round.
• Featured in the Renew Mobility newsletter, reaching our engaged community of supporters.
As the Empower Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition and visibility throughout the event. Benefits include:
• Recognition in press releases and social media campaigns, showcasing your commitment to mobility access.
• Logo featured on all event signage, ensuring high visibility during the event.
• Logo placement on the Renew Mobility website, connecting your brand with our mission year-round.
As the Access Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition and visibility throughout the event. Benefits include:
• Recognition in press releases and social media campaigns, showcasing your commitment to mobility access.
• Logo featured on all event signage, ensuring high visibility during the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!