Uganda Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This package features a beautiful Ugandan handcrafted basket filled with pampering and relaxation, including a $100 Glamour Nails gift certificate, four European Wax Center waxes, and a bottle of Brut Rose. A perfect mix of artisan charm and self-care. Total value: $250.
Starting bid
Score big with this fan-favorite package featuring a Seahawks watch, wallet and key chain, bottle of Col Di Sasso Cabernet Sauvignon, pound of premium coffee and $45 gift card from Post & Pour to help you celebrate every win in style. Total value: $150.
Starting bid
Enjoy a stunning piece of beautiful art paired with a handcrafted tote bag with beaded handle, both showcasing bold design and artistic Ugandan craftsmanship. Total value: $125.
Starting bid
This Blind Date with a Book basket features Remarkably Bright Creatures plus two surprise reads, Salted Driftwood candle, tea, bookmark, octopus' sticker, A Good Book $25 gift certificate, and 2 adult tickets to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium ($60 value). Total value: $185.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a fresh new look with this package from Sport Clips, including two men’s haircuts and their hair care products. A great opportunity for a polished style and quality grooming essentials. Total value: $125.
Starting bid
This beautiful handcrafted Ugandan basket is filled with four pounds of Starbucks coffee and Via Roast instant for any coffee lover's perfect everyday indulgence. Total value: $135.
Starting bid
This bundle combines coffee and wine from Buckley, including 1 lb. of Anchor House coffee beans and $20 gift card, along with three bottles of Barrel Dogs wine, branded hat, and a $45 gift card. A great gift for anyone who enjoys a cozy cup of coffee or a relaxing glass of wine. Total value: $220.
Starting bid
This beautiful, handcrafted basket from Uganda features a beaded handle and vibrant colors, paired with a $100 certificate to Bonney Lake’s new L&L Hawaiian BBQ. Total value: $175.
Starting bid
Step back in time and host an unforgettable private gathering at Enumclaw’s hidden gem, the Roaring Underground Speakeasy. Total value: $500.
Starting bid
This beautiful, hand-crafted tote features a distinctive beaded handle, showcasing Ugandan skill and artistry. Paired with a framed collection of their wildlife, brings a touch of African elegance and culture into your home. Total value: $125.
Starting bid
This bundle combines fun and great food for a perfect day out! Enjoy Mini Golf & the Batting Cages at Mike & Terry's ($140 Value) then dine at L&L Hawaiian BBQ ($100 Value) which brings the taste of the islands to you. Total value: $240.
Starting bid
This bundle is perfect for families looking to create memorable experiences through active fun and great food! It includes 3 Jump Passes at Catapult, Voucher for 2 Visits to Peak Paddle & Racket Club, a Puma Soccer Ball and $100 Gift Card to L&L Hawaiian BBQ.Total value: $210.
Starting bid
It's 'Date Night' in Bonney Lake! Experience a wonderful evening with this inclusive bundle: $40 Gift Card to Hops N Drops for a delicious dinner; $50 Regal Movie Voucher to catch the latest movie; and $20 Value at Red Robin to end your evening with a nightcap. Total value: $110.
Starting bid
Enjoy a date night in Bonney Lake with this curated bundle for dinner, movies and a nightcap. Start at Sumalee's Thai Cuisine ($40 certificate); walk to Regal Tall Firs for the latest blockbuster ($50 gift card) and cap off the night at Red Robin ($20 Value). Total value: $110.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!