Wheels for Another Day Inc. Sponsors

Legacy
$5,000

Valid for one year

Featured logo on all major materials, spotlighted at events, business profile highlight, complimentary vendor spaces, and annual recognition plaque.

Champion
$2,500

Valid for one year

Logo on outreach materials, monthly social media highlights, year-round vendor privileges, and recognition plaque.

Supporter
$1,000

Valid for one year

Logo on quarterly flyers, year-round social mentions, and vendor access to two major events.

Friend
$500

No expiration

Logo listed on support page, annual social media shoutout, and select vendor access.

Community Partner
$250

Valid for one year

Name or business listed as a community partner, One social media thank-you mention, Optional small logo feature on select digital materials

Donor
$100

Valid for one year

Shout out on social media

