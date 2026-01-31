Wheels for Charities, Inc

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Wheels for Charities, Inc

About this shop

Wheels for Charities Burnouts Shop

T-shirt S-XL item
T-shirt S-XL
$25

Support us by representing our driver, Nick & his truck. These shirts are currently available only in black at this time.

0
T-shirt 2XL item
T-shirt 2XL
$27

Support us by representing our driver, Nick & his truck. These shirts are currently available only in black at this time.

0
T-shirt 3XL item
T-shirt 3XL
$28

Support us by representing our driver, Nick & his truck. These shirts are currently available only in black at this time.

0
Wheels for Charities Burnout Sticker - White item
Wheels for Charities Burnout Sticker - White
$2

5.5" x 4" sticker of our burnout truck in white

0
Wheels for Charities Burnout Sticker - Black item
Wheels for Charities Burnout Sticker - Black
$2

5.5" x 4" sticker of our burnout truck in black

0
Donation for tires & toys item
Donation for tires & toys
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Help support us by either making a donation to our cause so we can either continue to but more tires for future events or help us by toys for kids in the local hospitals. We appreciate whatever you're able to donate.

Add a donation for Wheels for Charities, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!