Wheels for Charities, Inc

Offered by

Wheels for Charities, Inc

About this shop

Wheels for Charities Lake Wales Cruise-In

T-shirt S-XL item
T-shirt S-XL
$30

Custom one of a kind Lake Wales Cruise-in t-shirt with YOUR car or truck! t-shirt available in Black or White

0
T-shirt 2XL item
T-shirt 2XL
$32

Custom one of a kind Lake Wales Cruise-in t-shirt with YOUR car or truck! t-shirt available in Black or White

0
T-shirt 3XL item
T-shirt 3XL
$33

Custom one of a kind Lake Wales Cruise-in t-shirt with YOUR car or truck! t-shirt available in Black or White

0
Dickies Shirt S-L item
Dickies Shirt S-L
$40

Custom one of a kind Lake Wales Cruise-in t-shirt with YOUR car or truck! Dickies brand shirt available in Black, Navy, or Sand, white or light blue. (Navy shown)

0
Dickies Shirt 2XL item
Dickies Shirt 2XL
$43

Custom one of a kind Lake Wales Cruise-in t-shirt with YOUR car or truck! Dickies brand shirt available in Black, Navy, or Sand, white or light blue. (Navy shown)

0
Dickies Shirt 3XL item
Dickies Shirt 3XL
$45

Custom one of a kind Lake Wales Cruise-in t-shirt with YOUR car or truck! Dickies brand shirt available in Black, Navy, or Sand, white or light blue. (Navy shown)

0
Wheels for Charities Burnout Sticker - White/Black item
Wheels for Charities Burnout Sticker - White/Black item
Wheels for Charities Burnout Sticker - White/Black
$2

5.5" x 4" sticker of our burnout truck

0
Add a donation for Wheels for Charities, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!