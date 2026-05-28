Living the Dream Dog Rescue Inc

Hosted by

Living the Dream Dog Rescue Inc

About this event

When Purses Meet Power Tools Designer Purse & Power Tool Bingo!

36 Fairview St

Windsor Locks, CT 06096, USA

Individual Ticket
$40

Enjoy 10 Bingo Rounds with a change to win Designer Purses & Power Tools!

Table of 8
$280
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table of 8 participants. Enjoy 10 Bingo Rounds with a change to win Designer Purses & Power Tools!

Purse or Power Tool Sponsor
$100

Sponsor a purse or power tool! Your or your business will be prominently displayed during our event, with shoutouts on social media.

Event Sponsor
$500

You or your business will be prominently displayed at our fundraiser, with signage on tables and displayed at venue.

Add a donation for Living the Dream Dog Rescue Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!