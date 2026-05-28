When Purses Meet Power Tools Designer Purse & Power Tool Bingo!

About this event
Enjoy 10 Bingo Rounds with a change to win Designer Purses & Power Tools!
Table of 8 participants. Enjoy 10 Bingo Rounds with a change to win Designer Purses & Power Tools!
Sponsor a purse or power tool! Your or your business will be prominently displayed during our event, with shoutouts on social media.
You or your business will be prominently displayed at our fundraiser, with signage on tables and displayed at venue.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!