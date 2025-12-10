West Michigan Concert Winds

Offered by

West Michigan Concert Winds

About the memberships

Where Music Creates WOW!

Level 1
Pay what you can

Valid until July 20, 2027

$500 - $1,000 - "Free recognition" on our Facebook and website

Level 2
Pay what you can

Valid until July 20, 2027

$1,500 - $2,500 - "Free recognition" on our Facebook and website + 2 Tickets to a concert of their choice*

Level 3
Pay what you can

Valid until July 20, 2027

$3,000 - $4,500 - Recognized as a Concert Sponsor and will receive a Plaque, Name on Concert Program, website recognition + 4 Tickets to a concert of their choice*

Level 4
Pay what you can

Valid until July 20, 2027

$5,000 - $7,500 - Recognized as a Concert Sponsor and will receive a Plaque, Name on Concert Program, website recognition + 6 Tickets to a concert of their choice*

$10,000 +
Pay what you can

Valid until July 20, 2027

Recognized as a Season Sponsor, and will receive a Plaque, Name on Concert Program, Company advertisement on our website.  Recognized at the concerts as a Season Sponsor, name on the overhead screen, + 8 Tickets to a concert of their choice.*

Other
Pay what you can

Valid until July 20, 2027

Every donation is greatly appreciated!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!