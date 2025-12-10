Where Music Creates WOW!

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until July 20, 2027
$500 - $1,000 - "Free recognition" on our Facebook and website
Valid until July 20, 2027
$1,500 - $2,500 - "Free recognition" on our Facebook and website + 2 Tickets to a concert of their choice*
Valid until July 20, 2027
$3,000 - $4,500 - Recognized as a Concert Sponsor and will receive a Plaque, Name on Concert Program, website recognition + 4 Tickets to a concert of their choice*
Valid until July 20, 2027
$5,000 - $7,500 - Recognized as a Concert Sponsor and will receive a Plaque, Name on Concert Program, website recognition + 6 Tickets to a concert of their choice*
Valid until July 20, 2027
Recognized as a Season Sponsor, and will receive a Plaque, Name on Concert Program, Company advertisement on our website. Recognized at the concerts as a Season Sponsor, name on the overhead screen, + 8 Tickets to a concert of their choice.*
Valid until July 20, 2027
Every donation is greatly appreciated!
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