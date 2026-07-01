WHERE PEACE BEGINS - Dinner Theatre Musical TICKETS

About this event
Includes one dinner and admission to Where Peace Begins. Dinner will include chicken, pasta with sauce, salad, roll, dessert, and beverage. Doors open at 5:00 PM, dinner is served at 5:30 PM, and the show begins at 6:00 PM.
8 left!
Includes a reserved table for 8 guests, dinner for all 8 guests, a quarter-page program advertisement, sponsor recognition in the program, sponsor name displayed on the table, and recognition before the performance. Table sponsors will be contacted after purchase to collect sponsor information.
General Admission seating for the performance only. This ticket does not include the dinner theatre meal. If you would like to enjoy dinner before the show, please purchase a Dinner Theatre ticket instead.
$
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