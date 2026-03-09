Where Stars Are Born - Silent Auction

Two hours of tutoring





I provide personalized tutoring for middle school and high school students in a wide range of subjects, including math, English, science, and social studies. I also specialize in standardized test preparation (ISEE, SHSAT, PSAT, SAT) helping students develop strong test-taking strategies and improving their academic skills.





My approach focuses on clear explanations, patience, and adapting lessons to each student’s learning style so they can strengthen understanding, boost grades, feel more confident in their abilities, helping them reach their full potential.