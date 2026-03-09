Where Stars Are Born - Silent Auction

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Crafted from the highest quality silk, Moisture Loc is designed for your hair to retain the much needed moisture for your hair and skin to remain healthy and youthful! Reclaim your time in the morning by waking up with frizz-free hair! Enhance your sleeping experience and enjoy the countless benefits of silk, night after night.
Starting bid
30 minute on location photo session. 10-15 edited images to be shared after the session.
Starting bid
Zoom meeting with Talent Manager, Lakey Wolff. If winner is under 18 years old, please schedule with a parent or guardian. This meeting will be tailored to the individual to discuss goals, and aspirations as well as everything you wanted to know about performing on stage, tv-film, commercials and more.
Starting bid
Two hours of tutoring
I provide personalized tutoring for middle school and high school students in a wide range of subjects, including math, English, science, and social studies. I also specialize in standardized test preparation (ISEE, SHSAT, PSAT, SAT) helping students develop strong test-taking strategies and improving their academic skills.
My approach focuses on clear explanations, patience, and adapting lessons to each student’s learning style so they can strengthen understanding, boost grades, feel more confident in their abilities, helping them reach their full potential.
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1 year membership to BAM (from time of redemption)
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A $75 gift card to be used on Appaman.com - Appaman is an award-winning children's clothing brand, delivering comfortable and superior quality children's wear.
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A curated selection of five 4K UHD + Blu-ray discs from the Criterion Collection, including the films A HARD DAY'S NIGHT, THE RED SHOES, THIRTY-TWO SHORT FILMS ABOUT GLENN GOULD, THE UMBRELLAS OF CHERBOURG, and THE WIZ.
Starting bid
A one hour Sound Bath experience will be given to students, up to 10 in the group. This experience will both relax and focus the students, it will be scheduled with Leslie and given at the school.
Starting bid
1 count of Lemon Ups, expires 9/1/26; 1 count of Adventurefuls, expires 6/1/27; 1 count of Thin Mints, expires 9/1/26; 1 count of Exploremores, expires 9/1/26; 1 count of Tagalong, expires 9/1/26; 1 count of Trefoils, expires 6/1/27; 1 count of Dosidos, expires 6/1/27; and 1 count of Samoas, expires 9/1/26
Starting bid
Voucher good for 2 tickets to THE LION KING on Broadway
Starting bid
2 VIP tickets to a taping of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Starting bid
Fertility Acupuncture Consultation and Treatment
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A $100 gift certificate towards a dinner for 2 at Johns of East 12th Street
Starting bid
Original Acrylic painting on 8x10 canvass board . Unframed with easel.
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A digital gift card for Y7 Yoga Studio.
Starting bid
1 week of dance summer camp for a child ages 3.5-6 (Mon-Thurs 9am-3pm/half day option also available)
*Restriction: This offer is for new students only, not available to currently enrolled AYDT students.
Starting bid
1 week of Broadway Summer Camp for a child age 7-11 (Mon-Thurs 9-3/half day option also available)
*Restriction - Only available to new students, not available to currently registered AYDT students.
Starting bid
2 week summer intensive July 20-31, Mon-Fri 9-4:15. Ballet, Contemporary, Jazz, Hip Hop, Modern, Choreography, Pilates, Dance History, Anatomy & Dancer Health. Studio performance on the last day.
*Restriction: This is a high level dance program, recipient must be a dance major at TUHS.
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