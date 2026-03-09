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Talent Unlimited High School PTA
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Where Stars Are Born - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

300 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065, USA

Moisture Loc - Silk Pillowcase - $150 Value item
Moisture Loc - Silk Pillowcase - $150 Value
$75

Starting bid

Crafted from the highest quality silk, Moisture Loc is designed for your hair to retain the much needed moisture for your hair and skin to remain healthy and youthful! Reclaim your time in the morning by waking up with frizz-free hair! Enhance your sleeping experience and enjoy the countless benefits of silk, night after night.


Professional Photo Session - $400 Value item
Professional Photo Session - $400 Value
$150

Starting bid

30 minute on location photo session. 10-15 edited images to be shared after the session.

Consultation with Talent Manager - $400 Value item
Consultation with Talent Manager - $400 Value
$150

Starting bid

Zoom meeting with Talent Manager, Lakey Wolff. If winner is under 18 years old, please schedule with a parent or guardian. This meeting will be tailored to the individual to discuss goals, and aspirations as well as everything you wanted to know about performing on stage, tv-film, commercials and more.

Two hours of tutoring with Caren D. - $600 Value item
Two hours of tutoring with Caren D. - $600 Value
$50

Starting bid

Two hours of tutoring


I provide personalized tutoring for middle school and high school students in a wide range of subjects, including math, English, science, and social studies. I also specialize in standardized test preparation (ISEE, SHSAT, PSAT, SAT) helping students develop strong test-taking strategies and improving their academic skills.


My approach focuses on clear explanations, patience, and adapting lessons to each student’s learning style so they can strengthen understanding, boost grades, feel more confident in their abilities, helping them reach their full potential.

Brooklyn Academy of Music Membership - $250 Value item
Brooklyn Academy of Music Membership - $250 Value
$125

Starting bid

1 year membership to BAM (from time of redemption)

$75.00 Appaman Gift Card item
$75.00 Appaman Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

A $75 gift card to be used on Appaman.com - Appaman is an award-winning children's clothing brand, delivering comfortable and superior quality children's wear.

5 Blu Rays from the Criterion Collection - $250 Value item
5 Blu Rays from the Criterion Collection - $250 Value
$100

Starting bid

A curated selection of five 4K UHD + Blu-ray discs from the Criterion Collection, including the films A HARD DAY'S NIGHT, THE RED SHOES, THIRTY-TWO SHORT FILMS ABOUT GLENN GOULD, THE UMBRELLAS OF CHERBOURG, and THE WIZ.


Sound Bath Class - $500 Value item
Sound Bath Class - $500 Value
$200

Starting bid

A one hour Sound Bath experience will be given to students, up to 10 in the group. This experience will both relax and focus the students, it will be scheduled with Leslie and given at the school.

Bundle of Girl Scout cookies-8 Boxes - $56.00 Value item
Bundle of Girl Scout cookies-8 Boxes - $56.00 Value
$20

Starting bid

1 count of Lemon Ups, expires 9/1/26; 1 count of Adventurefuls, expires 6/1/27; 1 count of Thin Mints, expires 9/1/26; 1 count of Exploremores, expires 9/1/26; 1 count of Tagalong, expires 9/1/26; 1 count of Trefoils, expires 6/1/27; 1 count of Dosidos, expires 6/1/27; and 1 count of Samoas, expires 9/1/26

THE LION KING on Broadway-2 tickets - $300 Value item
THE LION KING on Broadway-2 tickets - $300 Value
$150

Starting bid

Voucher good for 2 tickets to THE LION KING on Broadway

2 VIP Tickets to Tonight Show - $600 item
2 VIP Tickets to Tonight Show - $600
$200

Starting bid

2 VIP tickets to a taping of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Fertility Acupuncture Consultation and Treatment-$250 Value item
Fertility Acupuncture Consultation and Treatment-$250 Value
$100

Starting bid

Fertility Acupuncture Consultation and Treatment

Johns of E12th Street Gift Certificate - $100 Value item
Johns of E12th Street Gift Certificate - $100 Value
$50

Starting bid

A $100 gift certificate towards a dinner for 2 at Johns of East 12th Street

Original Painting Queensboro Bridge - $300 Value item
Original Painting Queensboro Bridge - $300 Value
$150

Starting bid

Original Acrylic painting on 8x10 canvass board . Unframed with easel.

Y7 Hot Yoga Studio Digital Gift Card - $150 Value item
Y7 Hot Yoga Studio Digital Gift Card - $150 Value
$75

Starting bid

A digital gift card for Y7 Yoga Studio.

1 week of dance summer camp ages 3.5-6 - $742 Value item
1 week of dance summer camp ages 3.5-6 - $742 Value
$250

Starting bid

1 week of dance summer camp for a child ages 3.5-6 (Mon-Thurs 9am-3pm/half day option also available)

*Restriction: This offer is for new students only, not available to currently enrolled AYDT students.

1 week of Broadway Summer Camp ages 7-11 - $742 Value item
1 week of Broadway Summer Camp ages 7-11 - $742 Value
$250

Starting bid

1 week of Broadway Summer Camp for a child age 7-11 (Mon-Thurs 9-3/half day option also available)
*Restriction - Only available to new students, not available to currently registered AYDT students.

2 week summer intensive July 20-31 - $1450 Value item
2 week summer intensive July 20-31 - $1450 Value
$500

Starting bid

2 week summer intensive July 20-31, Mon-Fri 9-4:15. Ballet, Contemporary, Jazz, Hip Hop, Modern, Choreography, Pilates, Dance History, Anatomy & Dancer Health. Studio performance on the last day.
*Restriction: This is a high level dance program, recipient must be a dance major at TUHS.

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