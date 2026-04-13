"Where the Forest Roars" Dinner and Documentary with Kim Frank, sponsored by Trammell S. Crow and EarthX

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Enjoy a barbecue buffet with wine service in the main room of the prestigious Austin Club adjacent to the Texas State Capital in Austin, Texas, where Kim Frank will give a brief talk about her work in the field as an explorer and her documentary, "Where the Forest Roars". Price includes dinner and one admission for the screening at the State Theater, immediately following the dinner. The screening will be followed by a Q/A with Kim Frank.
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