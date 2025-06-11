WHERE THEM FANS AT - FUNDRAISER

high-quality fabrics as fan materials, which are soft and durable, with bright and long-lasting colors, and are not easy to fade even after long-term use. The fan bones are made of sturdy and lightweight materials to ensure the overall stability and portability of the fan
high-quality fabrics as fan materials, which are soft and durable, with bright and long-lasting colors, and are not easy to fade even after long-term use. The fan bones are made of sturdy and lightweight materials to ensure the overall stability and portability of the fan
Red, Black and White Fan - 13 inches
$30
high-quality fabrics as fan materials, which are soft and durable, with bright and long-lasting colors, and are not easy to fade even after long-term use. The fan bones are made of sturdy and lightweight materials to ensure the overall stability and portability of the fan
high-quality fabrics as fan materials, which are soft and durable, with bright and long-lasting colors, and are not easy to fade even after long-term use. The fan bones are made of sturdy and lightweight materials to ensure the overall stability and portability of the fan
Green, Black and White Fan - 13 inches
$30
high-quality fabrics as fan materials, which are soft and durable, with bright and long-lasting colors, and are not easy to fade even after long-term use. The fan bones are made of sturdy and lightweight materials to ensure the overall stability and portability of the fan
high-quality fabrics as fan materials, which are soft and durable, with bright and long-lasting colors, and are not easy to fade even after long-term use. The fan bones are made of sturdy and lightweight materials to ensure the overall stability and portability of the fan
Flannel Bag
$10
10 inch Fan
$20
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!