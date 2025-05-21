The Cincinnati Parrothead Club

Where It All Began ... the book

Where It All Began: the Birth of the Parrothead in Cincinnat
$25
A unique coffee table book chronicling the origins and journey of the Parrothead in Cincinnati, chock full of pictures of your favorite Finzinnati Icons! The first 200 books purchased at the Whereitallbeganiversary will include a free permanent marker to take advantage of the autograph pages at the end of the book.

