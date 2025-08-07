Evening of Culture Silent Auction

Starting bid
This large oil, "Vestige," was created by renowned HoChunk artist Henry Payer in 2017. Henry is an enrolled member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. He was a 2022 Joan Mitchell Fellow, a prestigious honor for rising artists that annually recognizes and supports 15 US-based artists working in the evolving fields of painting and sculpture. Payer's work is shown at the 3 Rivers Gallery in downtown Sioux City's Ho-Chunk Centre, a building owned by Ho-Chunk, Incorporated.
This "Prayer Bag", often referred by the Hocak Tribe as a Cedar Bag, is handmade and hand-beaded by Winnebago Elder and veteran Velma Alaniz. The design is inspired by tribal member and spiritual leader, the late Stuart "Bully" Snake from the Winnebago Native American Church's original cedar bag. Hocaks use cedar from cedar trees (a sacred plant) to fill the bag along with prayer and later burn the cedar while using the smoke to send prayers to the Creator above. Bag holders today can open the bag to add or release prayers, good reflections, and gratitude.
This voucher is good towards a vehicle Paint Protection Film (PPF) Service. Paint protection film is a thin, transparent layer made from polyurethane or polymer materials. It is designed to shield a vehicle's paint from various forms of damage, including scratches chips, and environmental damage. Ist Choice Tinting is owned by Carlos & Camilla Barajas; Camilla is the Director of WCHS's Wa i pi nagu (Path to Good Blood) Program, a diabetes management and prevention program. 1st Choice Tinting is located at 3300 Gordon Drive in Sioux City. Reach Carlos at [email protected] or 712.535.8095; 1st Choice Tinting is open Mon - Fri: 9am - 5pm.
"Sioux Warrior," a painting by Sioux City artist Darren Maurer, was commissioned by ship sponsor Mary Winnefeld to hang in the USS Sioux City. The print depicts a young warrior with black, white and red face paint. Maurer hired a man from Winnebago, Nebraska, knowledgeable about war paint, to model for reference photos. The man had short hair, so Maurer used his daughter's long, straight black hair as a reference for the warrior's hair. A limited edition print series was created; this is #246 of #250 and is signed by the artist. The original oil hung in the USS Iowa and will be returned to the Sioux City Public Museum's permanent collection (which includes an exhibit on HoChunk artist Chuck Raymond).
This striking canvas depicts a bison herd grazing in high plains foothills. The black & white image is on stretched canvas and was contributed by WinnaVegas Resort & Casino, located at 1500 330th Street; Sloan, IA 51055. WinnaVegas is owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.
This beautiful framed Warrior portrait is a bold piece that uses soft earth colors and shades of black and white to pose a striking image. This piece was contributed by Winnebago Health Foundation long-supporter WinnaVegas, a Resort/Casino complex owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.
Signed by Led Zeppelin tribute band members of "Get the Led Out (GTLO)," this foamboard promoted the band's May 2025 show at WinnaVegas. Critics say GTLO captures the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brings it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin classics and lesser-knowns utilizing each multi-instrumentalist to recreate with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. WinnaVegas secured the musicians' autographs and is happy to contribute this gem to WHF. WinnaVegas hosts concerts, PowWows, and other gatherings in their 1,500 capacity event center.
Signed by Killer Queen tribute band, lead singer Patrick Myers, this "Killer Queen" foamboard poster highlighted their July 2025 show at WinnaVegas, part of a stellar tour that saw sold-out shows at Red Rock and other national venues. WinnaVegas contributed this signed, promo piece to WHF as part of their community commitment. WinnaVegas has a series of nationally-renowned acts throughout the in their intimate venue. You can go to www.winnavegas.com to learn what's next on the calendar!
Mickey Thomas, owner of the soaring voice that propelled STARSHIP through the 80’s, is one of Rock Music’s most recognizable stars. Mickey joined Jefferson Starship in 1979 as the lead vocalist and recorded a string of hits including “Jane”, “No Way Out”, “Find Your Way Back”, “Stranger”, and “Layin’ It on the Line” The group was renamed STARSHIP in 1985 and went on to record three #1 hit songs including “We Built This City”, “Sara”, and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” Their hit “It’s Not Over ‘til It’s Over” became Major League Baseball’s theme in 1987. Owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, WinnaVegas Casino & Resort booked STARSHIP as one of its many national acts throughout each year. An appealing venue known for its intimacy and as a place to hear the band and spend the night, go to WinnaVegas.com for a list of upcoming attractions.
This brilliantly-colored metal print of a Men's Traditional Dancer is based on a photograph by multi-media artist Ernie Ricehill, proud member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and Omaha Tribes. This fine art photographer is featured at 3 Rivers Art Gallery, located in downtown Sioux City in the Ho-Chunk Centre. Born in Winnebago, NE; raised in Sioux City, IA and currently based in Littleton, CO, Ernie is known to many in the Siouxland region through many roles, including the first Native curator at the Sioux City Public Museum. He and his daughter, Savannah Berlyn Anderson, share space at 3 Rivers, home to other Native artists, also.
Contemporary artist Savannah Berlyn Anderson has created this butterfly gathering nectar image on ledger paper from 1927. This framed watercolor measures 5x7 and is a beautiful contemporary interpretation of Ledger Art. Historical origins of Ledger Art are deeply rooted among the Great Plains Tribes of North America, particularly during the late 19th century. As traditional ways of life underwent radical transformations, Indigenous artists adapted their artistic practices to new materials and environments. This adaptation wasn't a surrender, but a testament to incredible resilience and an enduring commitment to preserving Indigenous Identity. Savannah's work is shown at the Angel DeCora Museum in Winnebago, NE and is available for purchase at 3 Rivers Gallery in Sioux City's Ho-Chunk Centre.
This beautiful handcrafted baby quilt was created by Winnebago artist, Velma Alaniz. The star pattern of Native American Star Quilts represents the morning star and is often bestowed as a gift; when someone is a given a Star Quilt, it shows respect, honor and admiration. Ms. Velma hopes whomever purchases this "Baby Star' has a long opportunity to enjoy the piece; Star Quilts are never thrown away, but they are used and treasured forever. Native Americans believe that the older the quilts get, the more valuable they are. Quilts are often displayed in bedrooms, on beds and on couches, or chairs in living rooms. Ms. Velma proclaims herself the only Winnebago woman who still hand-quilts!
This beautiful 3-D Wolf was laser-cut from wood and was donated to the Winnebago Health Foundation during the 2025 Winnebago Homecoming Celebration. Artist and digital creator Terry Kruger has multi-dimensional pieces large and small and can be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/terry.kruger.3939
This beautiful 3-D laser-cut wooden Eagle Feather was contributed by Terry Kruger during the 159th Winnebago Homecoming Celebration. It can be displayed on an easel, lying flat, or hanging from the circle cut in its stem. The Winnebago Homecoming Celebration/PowWow is annually held at the end of July and it honors Veterans for the Warrior spirit they display in their current or past service. Many Native artisans display items for purchase at the annual PowWow. Artist and digital creator Terry Kruger has multi-dimensional pieces large and small and can be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/terry.kruger.3939
This brilliant beaded medallion is representative of the tradition of beaded or quilled discs made by several Plains tribes to adorn the exterior of tipis, positioned to represent the four cardinal points. Several Northern Plains and Woodlands tribes made beaded versions of earlier quilled discs. They are prized for their well-conceived designs and quality workmanship. It should be noted that the Winnebago people are not part of a Plains Tribe, but are a Woodland Tribe. They are one of the two federally recognized tribes of Ho-Chunk, along with the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin. Tribe members often identify as Hoocągra, meaning "People of the Parent Speech" in their own language. Beaded medallions are common throughout much of the North American continent and have become an increasingly popular form of adornment among many Native American peoples.
Two high-quality sports ball caps have been grouped here. One is a black Ho-Chunk, Inc. logo ball cap; the other is a Chicago Blackhawks white-on-white ball cap. While sports insignia/mascots featuring Native themes are often in the spotlight of current conversations, as cultural appropriation and traditional respect become highlighted in contemporary awareness, it is worth noting that the Chicago Blackhawks cap was contributed to WHF by a Native vendor, Fernando Comejo Jr., at the 159th Winnebago Homecoming Celebration.
This amazing gift box is filled with Native products, including Chokecherry Syrup; the Sioux Chefs Indigenous Cook Book, (by renowned Native Chef Sean Sherman & collaborator Beth Dooley); Tribal Tea; Pancake Mix; Wild Rice and other items. Chef Sean Sherman is an award-winning chef, educator, author, and activist. A member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe, Sean’s personal mission is to revitalize Indigenous food systems and build awareness of the transformational potential of Indigenous foodways to restore the health, local economies, culture, and food sovereignty of Native people. The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System is emulating this in its "Food is Medicine" focus.
Authentic Lakota made quillwork. These beautiful earrings were handmade by Avery Red Cloud. Oglala Lakota quillwork artist Avery Red Cloud is a sixth generation descendant of Chief Red Cloud (1822-1909). Avery’s early life was spent in California with his family until he moved back to Pine Ridge to live with his grandparents Bernard and Christine Red Cloud at the age of 10. Beautiful hand-woven and hand-dyed Winnebago Basket made by enrolled Winnebago member Kim Crowley in 2023.
Beautiful handmade multi-colored beaded keychain from TKS Studio in Tuba City, Arizona. Lovely handmade earrings from Shining Wing Visions in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Beautiful hand-woven and hand-dyed Winnebago Basket made by enrolled Winnebago member Kim Crowley in 2023
Beautiful handmade multi-colored beaded keychain from TKS Studio in Tuba City, Arizona. Lovely handmade earrings from Shining Wing Visions in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Beautiful hand-woven and hand-dyed Winnebago Basket made by enrolled Winnebago member Kim Crowley in 2023.
Lovely multi-colored St. Katherine Rosary Bracelet by Denise Robb. Wonderful multi-colored Ornament, along with a beautiful Native American Prayer Card. Beautiful hand-woven and hand-dyed Winnebago Basket made by enrolled Winnebago member Kim Crowley in 2023.
Gorgeous multi-colored St. Katherine Rosary Bracelet by Denise Robb. Feathers of the Honor Cross Eagle Feather Pin, Prayer Card and a wonderful multi-colored ornament. Beautiful hand-woven and hand-dyed Winnebago Basket made by enrolled Winnebago member Kim Crowley in 2023.
Gorgeous multi-colored St. Katherine Rosary Bracelet by Denise Robb. Wonderful multi-colored Ornament, along with a beautiful Prayer Card. Beautiful hand-woven and hand-dyed Winnebago Basket made by enrolled Winnebago member Kim Crowley in 2023.
Handmade Child Floral Ribbon Skirt. Ribbon skirts originated in the late 18th century when French traders brought ribbons to the Great Lakes region, which Indigenous women then adapted onto their traditional broadcloth skirts. These skirts became powerful symbols of Indigenous pride, identity, and cultural resilience during colonization, used for ceremonies, powwows, and daily life. Today, they continue to be worn to honor heritage, express solidarity, and as an expression of identity and resilience.
Handmade Child Butterfly Ribbon Skirt 2-3T. Ribbon skirts originated in the late 18th century when French traders brought ribbons to the Great Lakes region, which Indigenous women then adapted onto their traditional broadcloth skirts. These skirts became powerful symbols of Indigenous pride, identity, and cultural resilience during colonization, used for ceremonies, powwows, and daily life. Today, they continue to be worn to honor heritage, express solidarity, and as an expression of identity and resilience.
Beautiful arrangement of All Natural Salve. This basket comes with Cyst Relief, Pain Relief, Original, Itch Relief, and Prairie Spirit. Rachel Liester is a Herbalist, Naturalist, Photographer, Writer and Consultant from Stanton, Nebraska. Enjoy your path to health & harmony.
This powerful painting of an unnamed Chief measures 40x50 and is beautifully framed in natural wood. WinnaVegas, which has long partnered with the Winnebago Health Foundation, was pleased to contribute this piece to our WHF efforts. The WinnaVegas Casino-Resort has over 725 slot machines – the most in Siouxland, eight casino table games and a bingo hall, plus a beautiful hotel, delicious dining options, a spacious event center, and multiple meeting rooms.
Henry Payer, an enrolled member of the Winnabago Tribe of Nebraska and a 2022 Joan Mitchell Fellow (a prestigious program that recognizes 15 USA-based artists each year), created this painting on canvas, which measures 24 x 36 inches. Henry also shows locally at 3 Rivers Gallery in the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, a building owned by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. WinnaVegas, a Casino/Resort located in Sloan, Iowa, on Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska land, has contributed this piece.
This print is the first of six Native American prints, each measuring 24 x 39 inches, are each beautifully framed in rich mahogany hardwood and glass. These prints were hanging at WinnaVegas, where both renovations and more recent acquisitions allowed the WinnaVegas Team to donate these lovely pieces to long-time partner Winnebago Health Foundation. You can see WinnaVegas' recent updates at 1500 330th Street; Sloan, IA 51055.
This print is number two of six Native American prints, each measuring 24 x 39 inches, are each beautifully framed in rich mahogany hardwood and glass. These prints were hanging at WinnaVegas, where both renovations and more recent acquisitions allowed the WinnaVegas Team to donate these lovely pieces to long-time partner Winnebago Health Foundation. You can see WinnaVegas' recent updates at 1500 330th Street; Sloan, IA 51055.
This print is the third of six Native American prints, each measuring 24 x 39 inches, are each beautifully framed in rich mahogany hardwood and glass. These prints were hanging at WinnaVegas, where both renovations and more recent acquisitions allowed the WinnaVegas Team to donate these lovely pieces to long-time partner Winnebago Health Foundation. You can see WinnaVegas' recent updates at 1500 330th Street; Sloan, IA 51055.
This print is the fourth of six Native American prints, each measuring 24 x 39 inches, are each beautifully framed in rich mahogany hardwood and glass. These prints were hanging at WinnaVegas, where both renovations and more recent acquisitions allowed the WinnaVegas Team to donate these lovely pieces to long-time partner Winnebago Health Foundation. You can see WinnaVegas' recent updates at 1500 330th Street; Sloan, IA 51055.
This print is the fifth of six Native American prints, each measuring 24 x 39 inches, are each beautifully framed in rich mahogany hardwood and glass. These prints were hanging at WinnaVegas, where both renovations and more recent acquisitions allowed the WinnaVegas Team to donate these lovely pieces to long-time partner Winnebago Health Foundation. You can see WinnaVegas' recent updates at 1500 330th Street; Sloan, IA 51055.
This is the sixth and final of the Native American prints, each measuring 24 x 39 inches, are each beautifully framed in rich mahogany hardwood and glass. These prints were hanging at WinnaVegas, where both renovations and more recent acquisitions allowed the WinnaVegas Team to donate these lovely pieces to long-time partner Winnebago Health Foundation. You can see WinnaVegas' recent updates at 1500 330th Street; Sloan, IA 51055.
Retired Winnebago Senior Center Director and skilled seamstress Janet Bird will tailor-make a Day Dress to order for someone (size child-adult 2X.) Day dresses, also known as a “Waje” in the traditional HoChunk language, are simple skirt and blouse combinations which usually incorporate brocade and ribbons. Both skirt and top lack zippers, snaps, or rows of buttons as fastening elements. The simple elegance of both skirt and top allows the beauty of the material and ornamentation to shine through. Day dresses can be worn as casual attire or for ceremonies, pow-wows, and other cultural events. The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System's Senior Center serves nutritious lunches, including home delivery, and offers crafts and other socialization/enrichment activities five days a week.
Little Priest Tribal College Bag, Large Nike Hooded Sweatshirt, Dream Catcher, Logo Cup, and Coaster. Little Priest Tribal College is a public tribal land-grant community college in Winnebago, Nebraska. It is a member of the American Indian Higher Education Consortium and primarily supported by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.
This beautiful hand made Queen size Star Quilt was donated by The Winnebago Tribal Council and was made by enrolled Winnebago Tribal Member, Mary Kelsey. Mary is a Nutrition Specialist with the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System Wa i pi nagu, Ho-Chunk language for "Path to Good Blood" (Diabetes) program.
HoChunk Renaissance, a language and cultural preservation program of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, donated this handwoven basket with numerous items Program staff use in their work. These include a Native-themed fleece blanket; a tea brewing basket; hibiscus-peppermint tea, a smudge kit (shell-stand, sweetgrass, sage); 3 children's audio books; "Polar Camel" mug; native-themed coffee mug; wireless charger; lemongrass candle; travel utensils, organic soap; & nightlight with charging ports. The HoChunk Renaissance Program is dedicated to providing services to Tribal members, primarily children to ensure opportunities to learn the HoChunk Language.
Sunshine Thomas Bear is a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and a member
of the Winnebago Health Foundation Board of Directors. The skirt she created has an
adjustable waist and is designed to fit size L to XL; it also has discreet pockets.
Ribbon skirts originated in the late 18th century when French traders brought
ribbons to the Great Lakes region, which Indigenous women then adapted onto
their traditional broadcloth skirts. These skirts became powerful symbols of Indigenous
pride, identity, and cultural resilience during colonization, used for ceremonies, powwows,
and daily life. Today, they continue to be worn to honor heritage, express solidarity,
and as an expression of identity and resilience.
Beautiful gift basket full of items handmade by Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare Employees, including Indian corn, Elderberry & Aronia Berry Immune Booster, Golden Milk Paste, Garlic Herb Salt, Hot Sauce, Lemon Honey Syrup, Salsa, Italian Tomatoes and Lemon Balm (Stress Tea).
