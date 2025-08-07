Evening of Culture Silent Auction

Sunshine Thomas Bear is a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and a member

of the Winnebago Health Foundation Board of Directors. The skirt she created has an

adjustable waist and is designed to fit size L to XL; it also has discreet pockets.

Ribbon skirts originated in the late 18th century when French traders brought

ribbons to the Great Lakes region, which Indigenous women then adapted onto

their traditional broadcloth skirts. These skirts became powerful symbols of Indigenous

pride, identity, and cultural resilience during colonization, used for ceremonies, powwows,

and daily life. Today, they continue to be worn to honor heritage, express solidarity,

and as an expression of identity and resilience.