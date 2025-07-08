2025 Which Craft Shaper's Auction

Hosted by
This year’s Which Craft entry is an 8'6" V-bottom, shaped from a 9'8Y blank. The V-bottom was a bold but short-lived design trend of the late ’60s transition era—faster, looser, and more maneuverable than the heavy longboards of the time, but ultimately too extreme in its contours to last. With its exaggerated V running through the bottom, this board nods to that experimental spirit: a progressive leap that paved the way toward the performance surfing we know today.
Shaped by TJ Fowler of Ghostwork Surfboards, this board starts with a US Blanks 6’4MB. It features a wide point set back, a clean single concave, and a Twinzer setup for speed and drive. The fins are hand-foiled from a custom resin panel made in-house, adding a unique, handcrafted touch to the build.
Epic Evo 6’9” mid length board! Specs are: 6’9” x 20.6 x 2.65 2+1 fin setup with Rorschach acid splash 6.4.4 glass with matte finish.
From Rascoe GFG comes a 5’6” x 20” Twin-Pin, blending an Australian Corey Munn–inspired template with four custom belly channels of original design. Finished with hand-made wood and glass fins, this board is built for speed, flow, and a touch of craftsmanship you can feel under your feet.
DESCRIPTION COMING SOON!
Shaped by Tupper, this 7’0” x 19 ¾” x 2 ¾” twin features a single concave with a channel bottom for speed and hold. The custom outline, designed by Cam Bruce, gives the board a distinctive flow and performance edge.
This board was shaped by Scott Busbey of In the Eye Surfboards from a 6’3”RP blank donated by US blanks. The goal was simple: make anything but a standard thruster. The blank leans fishy, but since a fish has become pretty standard these days, he went with something more out there—a George Greenough–inspired edge board. If there’s such a thing as an alternative surfboard, this is it.
The blank came pretty thin, so he kept the deck flat to save foam and make it rideable for a wide range of surfers. It’s set up to run as a single, with side bites, or even a quad, depending on what the rider wants to feel underfoot.
The edge board design first appeared in the late 1960s when George Greenough, drawing on his background in boat design, created a radical bottom contour that blended speed with control in rough conditions. While the design never took off commercially—thanks to its complexity and the rise of the thruster—it remained one of the most progressive experiments in surfboard history. Decades later, Greenough proved its brilliance again when he sailed and surfed massive open-ocean waves on the edge-bottom craft, outperforming conventional boards in both speed and maneuverability. Surfers like Dave Rastovich have since confirmed the magic: endless trim, unmatched glide, and effortless speed through the flats.
This board is a modern homage to that innovation—a nod to the past, shaped for the present, and waiting for someone to take it for a spin at the Which Craft Surf Gathering.
Shaped by Mike Rowe of Hooked Surfboards, this 5’9” x 20 ½” x 2 ⅝” brings a creative twist to performance design. It features a full panel V with single concave throughout, aptly named the V-Slot Cluster Thruster! The fins are placed tight in the back like a twin, with a small trailing thruster for added hold.
The panel V starts about three inches in from the rail and runs straight off the tail, with the concave running through the center to create drive. With the gas pedal positioned right under your feet, the board offers speed and responsiveness, while the V keeps the feel lively and loose—delivering that classic twin-fin maneuverability with a modern edge.
DESCRIPTION COMING SOON!
6’2 x 20 1/2 x 2 3/4 twin fin egg
Fairly round outline all the way with the wide point moved a hair forward of the center to maximize drive and hold in the board while the twin fin setup should keep it loose off the tail.
Paired the fin placement with a deep double concave staring about 18 inches up and running between the fins.
Shaped by the legendary Rodanthe castaway, Scooter Halliday - this board features glassed in Okume plywood fins and measures in at 20 3/4" x 2 1/2". Contours are single to double concave, modern rocker with a beak nose.
Yinger's best boards as rider feedback now turned into a twin fin!
This board can be ridden from 2ft to double overhead!
