2025 Which Craft Shaper's Auction

This board was shaped by Scott Busbey of In the Eye Surfboards from a 6’3”RP blank donated by US blanks. The goal was simple: make anything but a standard thruster. The blank leans fishy, but since a fish has become pretty standard these days, he went with something more out there—a George Greenough–inspired edge board. If there’s such a thing as an alternative surfboard, this is it.





The blank came pretty thin, so he kept the deck flat to save foam and make it rideable for a wide range of surfers. It’s set up to run as a single, with side bites, or even a quad, depending on what the rider wants to feel underfoot.





The edge board design first appeared in the late 1960s when George Greenough, drawing on his background in boat design, created a radical bottom contour that blended speed with control in rough conditions. While the design never took off commercially—thanks to its complexity and the rise of the thruster—it remained one of the most progressive experiments in surfboard history. Decades later, Greenough proved its brilliance again when he sailed and surfed massive open-ocean waves on the edge-bottom craft, outperforming conventional boards in both speed and maneuverability. Surfers like Dave Rastovich have since confirmed the magic: endless trim, unmatched glide, and effortless speed through the flats.





This board is a modern homage to that innovation—a nod to the past, shaped for the present, and waiting for someone to take it for a spin at the Which Craft Surf Gathering.