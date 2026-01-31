Whidbey Island Garden Tour Raffle 2026

Winners will be announced on July 17th and posted at the gardens on the tour. You do not need to be present to win. items can be picked up during the tour on July 18th. Any shipping is the winner's responsibility. Prizes are donated items and art from artists participating in the tour. Pictures of all items are available on our website www.wigt.org. Zeffy asks for a tip to keep improving our nonprofit fundraising. The tip is voluntary, just click the amount and select Custom and give what you can.