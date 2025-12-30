While It Lasts Volunteer Sign Up

Hosted by
We are hosting a free all ages drop in project on Jan 10th from 11-4pm and could use an additional set of hands to help people with there projects. We will be making DIY paper flower bouquets.
We are hosting a free all ages drop in project on Feb 21st from 11-4pm and could use an additional set of hands to help people with there projects. We will be making collaging and printing with dried florals
You will be in charge of the guest list and directing people to purchase tickets at the front desk. You will also be stamping peoples hand who have been admitted. This position will be on Jan 10th from 6-9pm.
You will help assign number paddles to people participating in the art auction and following up with them about payment. The art auction will be at our closing reception on Feb 21st from 6-9pm
