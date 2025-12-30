Lemon Street Gallery

Hosted by

Lemon Street Gallery

About this event

While It Lasts Volunteer Sign Up

4601 Sheridan Rd

Kenosha, WI 53140, USA

Art Project Volunteer - Opening
Free

We are hosting a free all ages drop in project on Jan 10th from 11-4pm and could use an additional set of hands to help people with there projects. We will be making DIY paper flower bouquets.

Art Project Volunteer - Closing
Free

We are hosting a free all ages drop in project on Feb 21st from 11-4pm and could use an additional set of hands to help people with there projects. We will be making collaging and printing with dried florals

Door Person
Free

You will be in charge of the guest list and directing people to purchase tickets at the front desk. You will also be stamping peoples hand who have been admitted. This position will be on Jan 10th from 6-9pm.

Auction Item Assistant
Free

You will help assign number paddles to people participating in the art auction and following up with them about payment. The art auction will be at our closing reception on Feb 21st from 6-9pm

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!