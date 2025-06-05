Whimsical Wednesdays – Fall 2025 Co-op

17721 Brownsferry Rd

Athens, AL 35611, USA

One child + supply fee
$160

Supply fee + August tuition for 1 child (non-refundable)

One Child – Full Term + Supply Fee
$315

Includes full tuition for all 16 weeks ($240) + $100 supply fee = $340 total.

Pay in full and receive a $25 discount—total due: $315

(Non-refundable. Covers August–December 2025.)

Two children + supply fee
$180

Supply fee + August tuition for 2 children (non-refundable)

Two Children – Full Term + Supply Fee
$395

Includes full tuition for two children for all 16 weeks ($320) + $100 supply fee = $420 total.

Pay in full and receive a $25 discount—total due: $395

(Non-refundable. Covers August–December 2025.)

Three or more children + supply fee
$195

Supply fee + August tuition for 3 or more children (non-refundable)

Three or more Children – Full Term + Supply Fee
$455

Includes full tuition for three or more children for all 16 weeks ($380) + $100 supply fee = $480 total.

Pay in full and receive a $25 discount—total due: $455

(Non-refundable. Covers August–December 2025.)


