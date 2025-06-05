Whimsical Wednesdays – Fall 2025 Co-op

Supply fee + August tuition for 1 child (non-refundable)
Includes full tuition for all 16 weeks ($240) + $100 supply fee = $340 total.
Pay in full and receive a $25 discount—total due: $315
(Non-refundable. Covers August–December 2025.)
Supply fee + August tuition for 2 children (non-refundable)
Includes full tuition for two children for all 16 weeks ($320) + $100 supply fee = $420 total.
Pay in full and receive a $25 discount—total due: $395
(Non-refundable. Covers August–December 2025.)
Supply fee + August tuition for 3 or more children (non-refundable)
Includes full tuition for three or more children for all 16 weeks ($380) + $100 supply fee = $480 total.
Pay in full and receive a $25 discount—total due: $455
(Non-refundable. Covers August–December 2025.)
