🍂 Whimsy Pointe Shoe Auction – Nutcracker Reimagined, Saturday Evening

This central piece is about the meeting point between the sky and the tall grasses of a field. The light blue of the shoe is meant to evoke a bright, airy day, with the soft, flowing textures of the dried grasses reaching high like cattails. The little blue bird perched on top is the purest expression of aspiration and gentle freedom. I wanted the viewer to feel a sense of delicate peace and upliftment. It’s less about a specific den and more about a moment of stillness, where the wind whispers through the plumes and the horizon feels endless.