🍂 Whimsy Pointe Shoe Auction – Nutcracker Reimagined, Saturday Evening

1 Eagle Way, Broomfield, CO 80020, USA
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This central piece is about the meeting point between the sky and the tall grasses of a field. The light blue of the shoe is meant to evoke a bright, airy day, with the soft, flowing textures of the dried grasses reaching high like cattails. The little blue bird perched on top is the purest expression of aspiration and gentle freedom. I wanted the viewer to feel a sense of delicate peace and upliftment. It’s less about a specific den and more about a moment of stillness, where the wind whispers through the plumes and the horizon feels endless.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This deep olive-green shoe captures the lively hum and bright energy of a sun-drenched meadow. My vision here was to celebrate the vibrant, active joy of a flourishing summer day. The white daisies and fresh green grasses are key, representing the open, airy feeling of a field. The presence of the busy bees flitting around the little fox speaks to the sweet abundance and tireless activity of nature, making the entire piece feel alive with sound and movement. It's a snapshot of pure, uninhibited happiness and the bustling generosity of the natural world.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing