Whiskers Winners and Spaghetti Dinners Sponsorships

About this event
Your business will be showcased at least 6 times in the next 2 months and you will have a spot on our sponsor table for cards or a sign
Your business will be showcased at least 4 times in the next 2 months and you will have a spot on our sponsor table for cards or a sign
Your business will be showcased at least 2 times in the next 2 months and you will have a spot on our sponsor table for cards or a sign
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!