Fisher's Furry Friends of PA

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Fisher's Furry Friends of PA

About this event

Whiskers Winners and Spaghetti Dinners Sponsorships

Gold Level
$200

Your business will be showcased at least 6 times in the next 2 months and you will have a spot on our sponsor table for cards or a sign

Silver Level
$100

Your business will be showcased at least 4 times in the next 2 months and you will have a spot on our sponsor table for cards or a sign

Bronze Level
$50

Your business will be showcased at least 2 times in the next 2 months and you will have a spot on our sponsor table for cards or a sign

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!