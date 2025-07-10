AMERICAN LEGION POST 127

Whiskey & War Stories Bourbon Tasting

6196 Suwanee Dam Rd

Sugar Hill, GA 30518, USA

Tasting Only
$45

Taste all three Horse Soldier Bourbons: Signature Straight BourbonSmall Batch, and Barrel Strength. Each with it's own specially paired small plate.

Tasting + Signature Bottle
$65

Taste all three bourbons, each paired with a small plate. Plus take home a bottle signed by the hosting Horse Soldier.

Tasting + Three Bourbons
$225

Taste all three bourbons, each paired with a small plate. Plus take home a bottle of each signed by the hosting Horse Soldier.

Tasting + Commander's Select
$595

Taste all three bourbons, each paired with a small plate. Plus take home a bottle of Horse Soldier Commander's Select premium bourbon signed by the hosting Horse Soldier.

