Whiskey and Wildflowers

Exclusive Access to the Chairman’s Lounge: Private bar with a professional bartender crafting a curated list of cocktails.
Private Gin Botanical Workshop
2 Reserved VIP Parking Spots.
2 Reserved Cocktail Tables in the Main Lounge.
Premium Brand Recognition as a Presenting Partner.
High Society Pass Details:The Full Experience. Includes guest admittance to the event, 1 Signature Cocktail, a guided flight in the private tasting room, commemorative whiskey glass, complimentary passage to every curated savory and sweet tasting station throughout the evening, and live music.
Ingredients:8 VIP High Society Passes.
SPONSORSHIP | THE DISTILLER’S SIDECAR
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Ingredients:4 VIP High Society Passes.
Exclusive Behind-the-Still Production Tour
1 Reserved VIP Parking Spot.
1 Reserved VIP Cocktail Table.
Brand recognition at the event and across all digital and print materials.
High Society Pass Details: The Full Experience. Includes guest admittance to the event, 1 Signature Cocktail, a guided flight in the private tasting room, commemorative whiskey glass, complimentary passage to every curated savory and sweet tasting station throughout the evening, and live music.
SPONSORSHIP | THE SPEAKEASY SPRITZ
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Ingredients: 4 Standard Entry Tickets.
1 Reserved VIP Cocktail Table.
4 Complimentary Signature Cocktails.
Brand recognition at the event and across all digital and print materials.
Standard Entry Ticket Details: The Classic Experience. Includes guest admittance to the event, complimentary passage to every curated savory and sweet tasting station throughout the evening, and live music.
SPONSORSHIP | THE WILDFLOWER GIMLET
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Ingredients: 2 Standard Entry Tickets.
2 Complimentary Signature Cocktails.
Brand recognition at the event and across all digital and print materials.
Standard Entry Ticket Details: The Classic Experience. Includes guest admittance to the event, complimentary passage to every curated savory and sweet tasting station throughout the evening, and live music.
INDIVIDUAL TICKET | VIP HIGH SOCIETY PASS
$250
VIP HIGH SOCIETY PASS: The Full Experience. Includes guest admittance to the event, 1 Signature Cocktail, a guided flight in the private tasting room, commemorative whiskey glass, complimentary passage to every curated savory and sweet tasting station throughout the evening, and live music.
INDIVIDUAL TICKET | SPEAKEASY STANDARD ENTRY
$150
Standard Entry Ticket Details: The Classic Experience. Includes guest admittance to the event, complimentary passage to every curated savory and sweet tasting station throughout the evening, and live music.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!