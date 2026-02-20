BOURBON & CIGAR BASKET RAFFLE

Chicago Heights (IL) Alumni Chapter "Whiskey Basket Raffle"

Participation in the Chicago Heights (IL) Alumni Chapter (referred to here as CHAC) "Whiskey Basket Raffle” constitutes your full and unconditional acceptance of, and agreement to be legally bound by, the rules of this raffle. The raffle will begin on March 26, 2026 at 12:00 Central Time and ends on April 26, 2026 at 11:59 PM Central Time. The date and time stamp on your E-Ticket from Zeffy represents the official time for this raffle. Raffle is open to adults 21 years of age and older. The drawing will be held on April 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM Central Time. There will be one (1) prize awarded to the holder of the winning E-Ticket. By purchasing an E-Ticket, each purchaser agrees to abide by the rules of this raffle. Raffle is subject to all applicable federal, state and municipal laws. Decisions of CHAC as raffle sponsor with respect to all aspects of this raffle are final and binding on all E-Ticket purchasers. CHAC reserves the right to withdraw or amend this raffle in any way, in the event of an error, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, or any other cause beyond the reasonable control of CHAC that interferes with the proper conduct of this raffle as contemplated by these rules. CHAC will not be held liable for any failure of a website during the raffle; for any technical malfunctions or other problems related to telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, access providers, computer equipment; nor will CHAC be liable for any injury or damage to an E-Ticket purchasers computer resulting from their participation in this raffle.



