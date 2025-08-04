Whiskey Dinner at the Ranch

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About this event
St Cloud, FL 34771, USA
General Admission Ticket Includes:
• Handcrafted welcome cocktail
• Catered three-course dinner
• Whiskey pairings with each course
• Custom First Nature Foundation Glencairn whisky glass to take home
• Access to peaceful ranch views, horse meet-and-greet, and auction opportunities
All proceeds benefit Horse Wisdom for Heroes, our equine-assisted program for veterans.
Veteran Admission Ticket Includes:
• Handcrafted welcome cocktail
• Catered three-course dinner
• Whiskey pairings with each course
• Custom First Nature Foundation Glencairn whisky glass to take home
• Access to peaceful ranch views, horse meet-and-greet, and auction opportunities
All proceeds benefit Horse Wisdom for Heroes, our equine-assisted program for veterans.
*Please only choose this ticket if you've
served our country in the military or as a first
responder. We want to honor those who've
served.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!