First Nature Foundation Inc

Hosted by

First Nature Foundation Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Whiskey Dinner at the Ranch

7530 Old Melbourne Hwy

St Cloud, FL 34771, USA

General Admission Ticket
$150

General Admission Ticket Includes:


• Handcrafted welcome cocktail
• Catered three-course dinner
• Whiskey pairings with each course
• Custom First Nature Foundation Glencairn whisky glass to take home
• Access to peaceful ranch views, horse meet-and-greet, and auction opportunities

All proceeds benefit Horse Wisdom for Heroes, our equine-assisted program for veterans.

Veteran Admission Ticket
$135

Veteran Admission Ticket Includes:
• Handcrafted welcome cocktail
• Catered three-course dinner
• Whiskey pairings with each course
• Custom First Nature Foundation Glencairn whisky glass to take home
• Access to peaceful ranch views, horse meet-and-greet, and auction opportunities


All proceeds benefit Horse Wisdom for Heroes, our equine-assisted program for veterans.


*Please only choose this ticket if you've
served our country in the military or as a first
responder. We want to honor those who've
served.

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