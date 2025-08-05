Whiskey Dinner Sponsorships

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About this event
St Cloud, FL 34771, USA
Sponsor the cost of the catered dinner to ensure that every ticket directly supports the program.
Perks include: 4 tickets to the event. Company name and logo on all event media. Logo on all newsletters and press releases. Company logo on event page and so much more!
Cover the cost of the bartender, cocktails, and whiskey tasting to help ensure more event proceeds go directly to supporting veterans.
Perks include: 3 tickets to the event. Company name and logo on all event media. Logo on all newsletters. Company logo on event page and more!
Cover the cost of our custom keepsake whisky glasses to maximize our fundraising.
Perks include: 2 tickets to the event. Custom cocktail napkins featuring your logo. Company name and logo on all event media. Logo n all newsletters. Company logo on event page and much more!
Cover the costs of themed decorations and activities to ensure that every ticket directly supports the program.
Perks include: 2 tickets to the event. Company name and logo on all event media. Logo on all newsletters. Company logo on event page more.
Sponsor the decoration and table settings for the event to help ensure more event proceeds go directly to supporting veterans.
Perks include: 1 ticket to the event. Company logo on event page and website. Acknowledgement on social media and at the event.
Sponsor the cost of printing and signage for the event to maximize our fundraising.
Perks include: 1 discounted ticket available for purchase to the event (in addition to sponsorship.) Company logo on event page and website. And acknowledgement at event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!