Whiskey Silent Auction

Enjoy the perfect pairing featuring a bottle of Cedar Ridge Straight Bourbon, a bottle of Brickyard Wines Raspberry Port Wine, and a tasting glass set for two. Whether you prefer the bold warmth of bourbon or the sweet richness of port, this set offers a memorable tasting experience to share.
Enjoy the perfect pairing featuring a bottle of Cedar Ridge Straight Bourbon, a bottle of Brickyard Wines Raspberry Port Wine, and a tasting glass set for two. Whether you prefer the bold warmth of bourbon or the sweet richness of port, this set offers a memorable tasting experience to share.
Blanton's Bourbon
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A true collector’s favorite, Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon offers a rich, full-bodied flavor with notes of caramel, vanilla, and spice. Highly sought after and hard to find, this bottle is a standout addition to any bourbon lover’s collection.
A true collector’s favorite, Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon offers a rich, full-bodied flavor with notes of caramel, vanilla, and spice. Highly sought after and hard to find, this bottle is a standout addition to any bourbon lover’s collection.
Colonel E.H. Taylor Bourbon
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Crafted in tribute to one of bourbon’s founding fathers, Colonel E.H. Taylor Bourbon is known for its exceptional quality and bold character. Aged in century-old warehouses, it delivers rich flavors of caramel, butterscotch, and spice — a must-have for any serious bourbon enthusiast.
Crafted in tribute to one of bourbon’s founding fathers, Colonel E.H. Taylor Bourbon is known for its exceptional quality and bold character. Aged in century-old warehouses, it delivers rich flavors of caramel, butterscotch, and spice — a must-have for any serious bourbon enthusiast.
Crown Royal Bourbon Mash Limited Release
$40
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A rare find, Crown Royal’s Bourbon Mash Limited Release blends the smoothness of Canadian whisky with the rich, full-bodied notes of a traditional bourbon. With hints of vanilla, caramel, and oak, this bottle is a unique treat for collectors and whiskey fans alike.
A rare find, Crown Royal’s Bourbon Mash Limited Release blends the smoothness of Canadian whisky with the rich, full-bodied notes of a traditional bourbon. With hints of vanilla, caramel, and oak, this bottle is a unique treat for collectors and whiskey fans alike.