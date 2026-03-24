Whispering Pines Community Church
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Whispering Pines Community Church

About this event

Sales closed

Whispering Pines Spring Basket Auction

Western Basket item
Western Basket item
Western Basket item
Western Basket
$40

Starting bid

Go Western with this basket filled with a cowboy hat, Wrangler purse, jewelry, and more! Valued at more than $125!

Summer Tea Time Tray item
Summer Tea Time Tray item
Summer Tea Time Tray item
Summer Tea Time Tray
$30

Starting bid

This tray is filled with iced tea, glasses, pitcher, and ice cube trays for the perfect summer afternoon tea. Valued at over $90 and summer ready!

Is It Spicy Condiment Collection in Bread Box item
Is It Spicy Condiment Collection in Bread Box item
Is It Spicy Condiment Collection in Bread Box
$30

Starting bid

This functional metal bread tin is filled with spicy condiments from Is It Spicy? small-batch specialty hot sauces, ketchups, aioli and more! Valued at over $100 of saucy goodness!

Vera Bradley and More Lunch Basket item
Vera Bradley and More Lunch Basket item
Vera Bradley and More Lunch Basket
$40

Starting bid

This basket is filled with a beautiful Vera Bradley lunch bag, storage containers, and ice packs! You'll be lunching with style! Valued at over $120!

Paparazzi Basket item
Paparazzi Basket item
Paparazzi Basket
$20

Starting bid

This Paparazzi basket is filled with jewelry and accessories! Estimated value over $65!

Doggy Basket item
Doggy Basket item
Doggy Basket
$10

Starting bid

This basket is filled with treats and toys for your best friend! Approximate value $35 with a priceless value to your pup!

Snack Basket item
Snack Basket item
Snack Basket
$10

Starting bid

This popcorn box is filled with snacks for your next movie night or sleepover! Approximate value $30. Yum!

Baking Basket item
Baking Basket item
Baking Basket
$10

Starting bid

This basket is filled with baking mixes and utensils to fill your home with fresh baked goodness! Approximate value $30

Pampering Basket item
Pampering Basket
$15

Starting bid

This basket is filled with bath and beauty products to pamper you! Approximate value $45. Get ready for some self-care!

Fidget Spinner Basket item
Fidget Spinner Basket
$15

Starting bid

Have kids that love to fidget? This basket is filled with 22 fidget spinner toys for your kids and their friends, or a whole classroom. Approximate value $48.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!