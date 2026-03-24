Whispering Pines Spring Basket Auction

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Starting bid
Go Western with this basket filled with a cowboy hat, Wrangler purse, jewelry, and more! Valued at more than $125!
Starting bid
This tray is filled with iced tea, glasses, pitcher, and ice cube trays for the perfect summer afternoon tea. Valued at over $90 and summer ready!
Starting bid
This functional metal bread tin is filled with spicy condiments from Is It Spicy? small-batch specialty hot sauces, ketchups, aioli and more! Valued at over $100 of saucy goodness!
Starting bid
This basket is filled with a beautiful Vera Bradley lunch bag, storage containers, and ice packs! You'll be lunching with style! Valued at over $120!
Starting bid
This Paparazzi basket is filled with jewelry and accessories! Estimated value over $65!
Starting bid
This basket is filled with treats and toys for your best friend! Approximate value $35 with a priceless value to your pup!
Starting bid
This popcorn box is filled with snacks for your next movie night or sleepover! Approximate value $30. Yum!
Starting bid
This basket is filled with baking mixes and utensils to fill your home with fresh baked goodness! Approximate value $30
Starting bid
This basket is filled with bath and beauty products to pamper you! Approximate value $45. Get ready for some self-care!
Starting bid
Have kids that love to fidget? This basket is filled with 22 fidget spinner toys for your kids and their friends, or a whole classroom. Approximate value $48.
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