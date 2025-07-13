Whispers of the Ton (Regency Ball)

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About this event
-Entry to the ball
-Your name announced at entry point of ballroom at 5:30 pm
-Access to Mercantile level
-Access to Esoteric level
-Access to refreshments
*Some refreshments available for purchase
-No reserved Seating
-Early entrance to building 4:00pm
-Entry to the ball
-Your name announced at entry point of ballroom at 5:30 pm
-Access to Mercantile level
-Access to Esoteric level
-Access to refreshments
*Some refreshments available for purchase
-Reserved Seating
-Small custom gift bag
-Early entrance to building 4:00pm
-Entry to the ball
-Your name announced at entry point of ballroom at 5:30 pm
-Access to Mercantile level
-Access to Esoteric level
-Access to refreshments
*Some refreshments available for purchase
-Reserved Seating
-Large custom gift bag
-One free tarot card reading
-One vote for Ruby of the Season
$
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