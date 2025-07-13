Howard Masonic Temple

Hosted by

Howard Masonic Temple

About this event

Whispers of the Ton (Regency Ball)

316 N Washington St

Kokomo, IN 46901, USA

Lord, Lady, Laird
$55

-Entry to the ball

-Your name announced at entry point of ballroom at 5:30 pm

-Access to Mercantile level

-Access to Esoteric level

-Access to refreshments

*Some refreshments available for purchase

-No reserved Seating


Viscount, Viscountess, Vicom
$85

-Early entrance to building 4:00pm

-Entry to the ball

-Your name announced at entry point of ballroom at 5:30 pm

-Access to Mercantile level

-Access to Esoteric level

-Access to refreshments

*Some refreshments available for purchase

-Reserved Seating

-Small custom gift bag

Duke, Duchess, or Dux
$140

-Early entrance to building 4:00pm

-Entry to the ball

-Your name announced at entry point of ballroom at 5:30 pm

-Access to Mercantile level

-Access to Esoteric level

-Access to refreshments

*Some refreshments available for purchase

-Reserved Seating

-Large custom gift bag

-One free tarot card reading

-One vote for Ruby of the Season

Add a donation for Howard Masonic Temple

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