Whistle Stop Child Care Center's Silent Auction

Treat yourself to a northern Michigan classic! This $50 gift certificate to The Cherry Hut in downtown Beulah lets you enjoy delicious homemade cherry pies, local specialties, and charming small-town hospitality. Whether you’re craving a sweet slice of Michigan’s famous cherry pie or a hearty meal with a nostalgic twist, The Cherry Hut is the perfect spot. A beloved tradition since 1922!
Donated by: The Cherry Hut 🍒
18 Holes of Golf with Cart at Crystal Mountain
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for two on the scenic Betsie Valley Golf Course at Crystal Mountain. This package includes 18 holes of golf with a shared cart, perfect for a relaxing day on one of northern Michigan’s most picturesque and playable courses. Lush fairways, strategic water hazards, and the beauty of the surrounding forest make this course a favorite for all skill levels.
Tee up for a memorable experience! Donated by: Crystal Mountain
Autographed Baseball – Jake Rogers, Detroit Tigers
$40
Starting bid
Hit a home run for your collection with this officially autographed baseball from Jake Rogers, catcher for the Detroit Tigers. Known for his power at the plate and strong defensive skills behind it, Jake is a fan favorite and rising star in the league.
A perfect addition for any Tigers fan or sports memorabilia collector! Donated by: The Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps – 4 Reserved Seat Tickets
$10
Starting bid
Enjoy an exciting day at the ballpark with four reserved seat tickets to see the West Michigan Whitecaps, the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers! Located at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, it’s the perfect way to spend time with friends or family while cheering on some of the brightest future stars of baseball.
Catch the action, the fun, and maybe even a fly ball!
Donated by: West Michigan Whitecaps
10-Yard Dumpster Rental – Northern Disposal
$200
Starting bid
Tackle your next big project with ease! This certificate is good for a 10-yard dumpster rental from Northern Disposal, perfect for home cleanouts, remodeling projects, yard debris, or general junk removal. Value of: $518
Let Northern Disposal take care of the mess—so you don’t have to!
Donated by: Northern Disposal
Traverse City Pit Spitters – 2025 12-Person Suite with First
$100
Starting bid
Step up to the plate for an unforgettable night at the ballpark! This exclusive package includes a private suite for 12 guests at a 2025 Traverse City Pit Spitters home game—complete with a First Pitch Experience for one lucky guest.
Enjoy the game in comfort and style with VIP seating, great views, and ballpark hospitality. Whether you’re entertaining clients, celebrating a special occasion, or just enjoying a night out with friends, this is a one-of-a-kind baseball experience.
Donated by: Traverse City Pit Spitters
4 Box Seat Vouchers – Great Lakes Loons Game
$20
Starting bid
Take yourself out to the ballgame with four box seat vouchers to a Great Lakes Loons home game! Enjoy prime seating at Dow Diamond as you cheer on the Loons, the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's a fun and family-friendly outing filled with baseball action, ballpark snacks, and summer memories.
Donated by: Great Lakes Loons
$100 Gift Certificate – Discovery Cruises of Traverse City
$25
Starting bid
Set sail on the sparkling waters of Grand Traverse Bay with this $100 gift certificate toward any cruise of your choice with Discovery Cruises of Traverse City. Whether you prefer a relaxing daytime scenic tour or a sunset cruise, this is your ticket to unforgettable views, fresh air, and Northern Michigan beauty from the water.
Perfect for locals or visitors looking to experience Traverse City from a whole new perspective!
Donated by: Discovery Cruises of TC
S’mores Goodie Basket
$20
Starting bid
Get ready for sweet memories and cozy nights with this S’mores Goodie Basket, perfect for family fun! This delightful set includes a portable tabletop firepit, a complete s’mores kit, kids’ coloring table coverings, and more surprises to spark joy indoors or out.
Whether it’s a backyard adventure, rainy day fun, or camping trip treat, this basket has everything you need to make moments magical.
Donated by: Nature & Me RV
Indulge in a luxurious wine experience with a Lux Tasting for four at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant in Grand Rapids. This elevated tasting features Cooper’s Hawk’s most exclusive and award-winning wines, expertly curated for a refined palate. Whether you’re a seasoned wine lover or just looking for a sophisticated outing, this is the perfect way to sip, savor, and celebrate.
Cheers to great wine and even better company!
Donated by: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant – Grand Rapids
Valid at the Grand Rapids location. Must be 21 or older.
Guided Walk-In Duck Hunt – 231 Guide Service
$100
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of waterfowl season with a 5-hour guided walk-in duck hunt from 231 Guide Service! This expert-led outing accommodates up to 2 people and can be redeemed in Benzie, Leelanau, or Kalkaska County during peak hunting months from October through November.
Perfect for seasoned hunters or those looking to try something new, this guided hunt offers a safe, exciting, and memorable outdoor adventure in the heart of Northern Michigan. A $400 Value!
Donated by: 231 Guide Service
Full-Day Guided Fishing Trip on the Betsie River – Child’s P
$160
Starting bid
Cast your line for the ultimate fishing adventure with a full-day (8-hour) guided float trip on the beautiful Betsie River! Led by Child’s Play Guide Service, this trip offers expert guidance, prime fishing spots, and a memorable day on the water from September through December.
Perfect for anglers of all skill levels, this $500-value experience promises the chance to catch trophy trout and enjoy the stunning Northern Michigan scenery.
Donated by: Child’s Play Guide Service
Mini Photography Session – Nicole Elizabeth Photography
$50
Starting bid
Capture life’s special moments with a mini session from Nicole Elizabeth Photography, valued at $225. Whether it’s family portraits, couples, kids, or just a fresh update for your photo wall, Nicole’s warm, natural style will leave you with beautiful, lasting memories.
Donated by: Nicole Elizabeth Photography
