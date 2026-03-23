New Product Company

Hosted by

New Product Company

About this event

Whistleblowers

937 Liberty Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA

The Seat
$25

Your ticket covers the cost of the show itself. This is what it takes for us to open the doors and break even.

The Table
$35

Everything above covers meals and snacks for our cast and crew during tech week — the long, late nights where the show comes together.

The Signal
$45

our ticket funds a week's rental of the projection and sound software that shapes what you'll see and hear onstage.

The Stake
$75

At this level, your ticket covers one-fifth of our artist compensation — a direct investment in paying the people who make this work.

The Full Share
$100

Your ticket covers one-fourth of our artist costs. This is the most direct way to say: the people making this show deserve to be paid for it.

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