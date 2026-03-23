Whistleblowers

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About this event
Your ticket covers the cost of the show itself. This is what it takes for us to open the doors and break even.
Everything above covers meals and snacks for our cast and crew during tech week — the long, late nights where the show comes together.
our ticket funds a week's rental of the projection and sound software that shapes what you'll see and hear onstage.
At this level, your ticket covers one-fifth of our artist compensation — a direct investment in paying the people who make this work.
Your ticket covers one-fourth of our artist costs. This is the most direct way to say: the people making this show deserve to be paid for it.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!