WhistleStop Festival

Hosted by
About this event
One Backyard Cook Team Registration (KCBS Sanctioned), and one 25x25 cook site. Backyard Cook Team Registration includes four cook team wristbands. Sites will be assigned.
Access to water and electricity (20 amp service) will be available. Teams will be emailed further information after registration is complete.
People's Choice Wing and Pulled Pork options and an option to purchase additional wristbands will be available for purchase before you check out.
RETURNING THIS YEAR: Dessert! Dessert Competition registration is $25.
PAYOUTS:
Grand Champion Cash and Trophy
Reserve Grand Champion Cash and Trophy
Top 3 teams in both Chicken and Ribs, and don't worry, we haven't forgotten about People's Choice Wings & Pulled Pork!
Cancellations must be made by August 1st. Anything after August 1 is considered a donation to the Apollo Coalition, Inc. (a 501c3 nonprofit organization).
Open to both Backyard teams AND the general public, the dessert competition is a sweet addition to the Fest!
When: Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Turn-in tent onsite at the WhistleStop BBQ Festival in MidCity
Entry Fee: $25 per person or registered Backyard team. Purchase includes entry ticket.
Awards & Prizes:
1st Place: $250
2nd Place: $150
3rd Place: $100
Contest Rules:
- Dessert entries must be homemade and cannot be store-bought.
-You must prepare enough of your dessert for at least six judges. You do not need to cut the dessert into individual servings. Pies, cakes, etc., may be presented whole.
- The use of garnishes is permitted, but avoid anything that could identify you as the source of the entry.
- You are not required to use a specific container for your entry. However, we are not responsible for returning any dishes, trays, bowls, or other presentation items.
- Be sure to securely attach your entry number to the top of your container, not the bottom. We are not responsible if the number falls off.
- The container for your dessert cannot be larger than what one person can easily carry.
Purchase additional wristbands for your team here.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!