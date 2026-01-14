WhistleStop Festival

One Backyard Cook Team Registration (KCBS Sanctioned), and one 25x25 cook site. Backyard Cook Team Registration includes four cook team wristbands. Sites will be assigned.





Access to water and electricity (20 amp service) will be available. Teams will be emailed further information after registration is complete.



People's Choice Wing and Pulled Pork options and an option to purchase additional wristbands will be available for purchase before you check out.

RETURNING THIS YEAR: Dessert! Dessert Competition registration is $25.

PAYOUTS:

Grand Champion Cash and Trophy

Reserve Grand Champion Cash and Trophy

Top 3 teams in both Chicken and Ribs, and don't worry, we haven't forgotten about People's Choice Wings & Pulled Pork!

Cancellations must be made by August 1st. Anything after August 1 is considered a donation to the Apollo Coalition, Inc. (a 501c3 nonprofit organization).