Hosted by

The Stewart Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

White Linen Auction - Round Two

Monday Night Showdown: Falcons vs. Bills (Oct 13, 2025) item
Monday Night Showdown: Falcons vs. Bills (Oct 13, 2025)
$1,500

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable gridiron experience!

  • 2 Premium Tickets — 50-yard line seats for the best view in the house
  • Access to the Exclusive AMG Club — Enjoy an open bar, complimentary gourmet food, and luxury lounge vibes
  • Free Parking — No hassle, no extra cost

This is more than a game — it’s a VIP night to remember!


Courtesy of Attorney Denise Holmes


Valued at $3,000

Peace of Mind Package: Complete Estate Planning Essentials item
Peace of Mind Package: Complete Estate Planning Essentials
$1,250

Starting bid

Secure your future with confidence and clarity.

  • Last Will and Testament — Ensure your wishes are honored
  • Power of Attorney — Appoint someone you trust to manage your affairs
  • Healthcare Directive — Make your medical preferences known

A priceless gift of preparation and protection for you and your loved ones.


Legal services courtesy of Teasley Law Group LLC.


Valued at $2,500

An Evening to Remember: Dinner & Entertainment item
An Evening to Remember: Dinner & Entertainment
$500

Starting bid

Step into an unforgettable night of fine dining and soulful inspiration.


Enjoy a gourmet six-course dinner personally prepared by Emmy Award-winning, Best-selling Author, Poet Laureate, and co-founder of The Stewart Foundation — our very own Hank Stewart.


Intimate atmosphere, delicious cuisine, and captivating entertainment — all under one roof.


This is not just dinner, it’s an experience.


Valued at $1,000

Textured Elegance by Jonquille item
Textured Elegance by Jonquille
$500

Starting bid

A radiant fusion of classic grace and modern artistry.


This original 32x19 inch mixed-media masterpiece by Jonquille features innovative textured elements that rise from a luminous golden backdrop, creating a striking sense of depth and movement.


Each layer invites you to explore its rich dimension and refined detail, making this piece not just art — but a tactile experience.


Presented in an ornate decorative frame and ready to hang, Textured Elegance is a true statement of sophistication for any space.


This artwork is from the hands and vision of The Stewart Foundation Health Fair Coordinator and artist extraordinaire Kim Hodge.


Valued at $1,000

Unleash Your Confidence: Classic Boudoir Photo Experience item
Unleash Your Confidence: Classic Boudoir Photo Experience
$325

Starting bid

Celebrate your beauty with an empowering and elegant photo session designed just for you.


This luxurious package includes:

  • 60-Minute Classic Boudoir Session — Professional and tasteful, in a relaxed setting
  • Virtual Styling Appointment — One-on-one with a lingerie specialist to help you feel your best
  • 2 Retouched Digital Images — Personalized with standard editing and artistic flair
  • $50 Image Credit + $75 Album Credit — Create lasting memories in stunning print

Perfect for a gift to yourself or someone special — because confidence is the most beautiful thing you can wear.


Valued at $655

Sweet Celebration: Custom Cake & Cupcake Board item
Sweet Celebration: Custom Cake & Cupcake Board
$100

Starting bid

Make your special occasion unforgettable with a beautifully curated Celebration Cake and Cupcake Board — a stunning centerpiece and sweet treat all in one! Includes 8" 3-layer cake and one dozen cupcakes.


Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, showers, or any moment worth celebrating.


Deliciously designed. Instagram-ready. Pure joy in every bite!


Courtesy of Drea's Gourmet


Valued at $225

Picture Perfect: Complete Photo Session & Print Package item
Picture Perfect: Complete Photo Session & Print Package
$350

Starting bid

Capture life’s special moments with a full professional photo session designed to bring out your best.


This package includes:

  • A complete photo shoot experience — expertly styled and beautifully lit
  • A premium print package — timeless keepsakes to frame, gift, or treasure forever

Whether it’s for family, milestones, or just because — make memories that last a lifetime.


Courtesy of Kenneth Cloud Photography


Valued at $700

Classic Sew-In Experience item
Classic Sew-In Experience
$125

Starting bid

Elevate your look with a traditional sew-in — the timeless weave install that delivers flawless results with minimal leave-out for a natural finish. Your service begins with a soothing, spa-like shampoo and includes a complimentary hydration treatment to nourish and refresh your strands. Need a little dusting? A precision trim is included, if desired, to keep your ends looking their best. (Please note: Hair not included.)


Courtesy of Hustling Beauty


Valued at $225

Loc’d & Lovely Experience item
Loc’d & Lovely Experience
$125

Starting bid

This service is designed for anybody and everybody with locs — because your crown deserves the best. We begin with a thorough, rejuvenating shampoo to cleanse and refresh, followed by a deep hydration treatment to nourish your roots and strands. While your hair soaks in the moisture, indulge in a 10-minute scalp massage that melts away tension. To set the mood, we offer a complimentary eye mask at the start of your session — creating a serene, spa-like experience from the inside out.


Courtesy of Hustling Beauty


Valued at $225

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!