White Linen Auction - Round Two

Step into an unforgettable night of fine dining and soulful inspiration.





Enjoy a gourmet six-course dinner personally prepared by Emmy Award-winning, Best-selling Author, Poet Laureate, and co-founder of The Stewart Foundation — our very own Hank Stewart.





Intimate atmosphere, delicious cuisine, and captivating entertainment — all under one roof.





This is not just dinner, it’s an experience.





Valued at $1,000