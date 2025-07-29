White Linen Auction - Round Two

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Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable gridiron experience!
This is more than a game — it’s a VIP night to remember!
Courtesy of Attorney Denise Holmes
Valued at $3,000
Starting bid
Secure your future with confidence and clarity.
A priceless gift of preparation and protection for you and your loved ones.
Legal services courtesy of Teasley Law Group LLC.
Valued at $2,500
Starting bid
Step into an unforgettable night of fine dining and soulful inspiration.
Enjoy a gourmet six-course dinner personally prepared by Emmy Award-winning, Best-selling Author, Poet Laureate, and co-founder of The Stewart Foundation — our very own Hank Stewart.
Intimate atmosphere, delicious cuisine, and captivating entertainment — all under one roof.
This is not just dinner, it’s an experience.
Valued at $1,000
Starting bid
A radiant fusion of classic grace and modern artistry.
This original 32x19 inch mixed-media masterpiece by Jonquille features innovative textured elements that rise from a luminous golden backdrop, creating a striking sense of depth and movement.
Each layer invites you to explore its rich dimension and refined detail, making this piece not just art — but a tactile experience.
Presented in an ornate decorative frame and ready to hang, Textured Elegance is a true statement of sophistication for any space.
This artwork is from the hands and vision of The Stewart Foundation Health Fair Coordinator and artist extraordinaire Kim Hodge.
Valued at $1,000
Starting bid
Celebrate your beauty with an empowering and elegant photo session designed just for you.
This luxurious package includes:
Perfect for a gift to yourself or someone special — because confidence is the most beautiful thing you can wear.
Valued at $655
Starting bid
Make your special occasion unforgettable with a beautifully curated Celebration Cake and Cupcake Board — a stunning centerpiece and sweet treat all in one! Includes 8" 3-layer cake and one dozen cupcakes.
Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, showers, or any moment worth celebrating.
Deliciously designed. Instagram-ready. Pure joy in every bite!
Courtesy of Drea's Gourmet
Valued at $225
Starting bid
Capture life’s special moments with a full professional photo session designed to bring out your best.
This package includes:
Whether it’s for family, milestones, or just because — make memories that last a lifetime.
Courtesy of Kenneth Cloud Photography
Valued at $700
Starting bid
Elevate your look with a traditional sew-in — the timeless weave install that delivers flawless results with minimal leave-out for a natural finish. Your service begins with a soothing, spa-like shampoo and includes a complimentary hydration treatment to nourish and refresh your strands. Need a little dusting? A precision trim is included, if desired, to keep your ends looking their best. (Please note: Hair not included.)
Courtesy of Hustling Beauty
Valued at $225
Starting bid
This service is designed for anybody and everybody with locs — because your crown deserves the best. We begin with a thorough, rejuvenating shampoo to cleanse and refresh, followed by a deep hydration treatment to nourish your roots and strands. While your hair soaks in the moisture, indulge in a 10-minute scalp massage that melts away tension. To set the mood, we offer a complimentary eye mask at the start of your session — creating a serene, spa-like experience from the inside out.
Courtesy of Hustling Beauty
Valued at $225
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