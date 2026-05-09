White Mountain Firefighters Foundation Golf Tournament

About this event
Registration includes Green Fees, Cart, Range Balls, Breakfast & Lunch
Hole sponsorship with sign
One (1) event T-shirt
Hole sponsorship with sign
Business name / logo printed on towel giveaway
One (1) event T-shirt
Name recognition at the event
Hole sponsorship with sign
Two (2) event T-shirts
Two (2) drink tickets
Business name / logo printed on towel giveaway
Business name/logo prominently displayed
Name recognition at the event
Hole sponsorship with sign
Registration for four (4) players
Four (4) event T-shirts
Four (4) drink tickets
Business name / logo printed on towel giveaway
Business name/logo prominently displayed
Name recognition at the event
Sponsorship plaque
Hole sponsorship with sign
Registration for 2 teams of four (4) players
Eight (8) event T-shirts
Eight (8) drink tickets
Business name / logo printed on towel giveaway
$
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