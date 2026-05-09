White Mountain Firefighters Foundation

Hosted by

White Mountain Firefighters Foundation

About this event

White Mountain Firefighters Foundation Golf Tournament

651 Torreon Loop

Show Low, AZ 85901, USA

Registration for a team of 4
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration includes Green Fees, Cart, Range Balls, Breakfast & Lunch

Booter Hole Sponsorship
$400

Hole sponsorship with sign

One (1) event T-shirt

Engineer Hole Sponsorship
$600

Hole sponsorship with sign

Business name / logo printed on towel giveaway

One (1) event T-shirt


Captain Hole Sponsorship
$1,000

Name recognition at the event

Hole sponsorship with sign

Two (2) event T-shirts

Two (2) drink tickets

Business name / logo printed on towel giveaway


Battalion Chief Sponsorship - Limited quantities
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Business name/logo prominently displayed

Name recognition at the event

Hole sponsorship with sign

Registration for four (4) players

Four (4) event T-shirts

Four (4) drink tickets

Business name / logo printed on towel giveaway

Chief Hole Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Business name/logo prominently displayed

Name recognition at the event

Sponsorship plaque

Hole sponsorship with sign

Registration for 2 teams of four (4) players

Eight (8) event T-shirts

Eight (8) drink tickets

Business name / logo printed on towel giveaway

Add a donation for White Mountain Firefighters Foundation

$

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